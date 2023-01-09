2023 NFL draft first-round order: Chicago Bears claim No. 1 pick over Houston Texans on final day
Here is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.
The Chicago Bears claimed the top pick in the 2023 draft by ending the season with a 10-game losing streak. The Houston Texans, who won two of their last three games, surrendered positioning for the No. 1 pick on the season's final day.
The Bears have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft just twice before, 1947 (Bob Fenimore) and 1941 (Tom Harmon).
The draft order is determined by record, and using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).
The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed.
The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.
1. Chicago Bears
Record: 3-14 (strength of schedule: .571)
2. Houston Texans
Record: 3-13-1 (.481)
3. Arizona Cardinals
Record: 4-13 (.529)
4. Indianapolis Colts
Record: 4-12-1 (.512)
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)
Denver Broncos' record: 5-12 (.481)
6. Detroit Lions (from Rams)
Los Angeles Rams' record: 5-12 (.517)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Record: 6-11 (.474)
8. Atlanta Falcons
Record: 7-10 (.467)
9. Carolina Panthers
Record: 7-10 (.474)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)
New Orleans Saints' record: 7-10 (.507)
11. Tennessee Titans
Record: 7-10 (.509)
12. Houston Texans (from Browns)
Cleveland Browns' record: 7-10 (.524)
13. New York Jets
Record: 7-10 (.538)
14. New England Patriots
Record: 8-9 (.502)
15. Green Bay Packers
Record: 8-9 (.524)
16. Washington Commanders
Record: 8-8-1 (.537)
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 9-8 (.519)
18. Detroit Lions
Record: 9-8 (.535)
Playoff teams
Wild-card teams
19. Seattle Seahawks
Record: 9-8 (.462)
20. Miami Dolphins (pick forfeited)
Record: 9-8 (.537)
21. New York Giants
Record: 9-7-1 (.526)
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 10-7 (.443)
23. Baltimore Ravens
Record: 10-7 (.509)
24. Dallas Cowboys
Record: 12-5 (.507)
Division winners
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Record: 8-9 (.503)
26. Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 9-8 (.467)
27. Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 12-4 (.507)
28. Denver Broncos (from 49ers)
San Francisco 49ers' record: 13-4 (.417)
29. Minnesota Vikings
Record: 13-4 (.474)
30. Buffalo Bills
Record: 13-3 (.489)
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 14-3 (.453)
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 14-3 (.474)
Teams without a first-round pick: Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers
