2023 NFL Draft: First Round Mock Draft Post-Super Bowl 1-31

2023 NFL Draft: The Super Bowl is over, and now the first round draft order is set. Who should go where in the latest mock draft?

2023 NFL Draft: Mock Draft First Round Post-Super Bowl

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews | @PeteFiutak

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties

Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

The Super Bowl is over, Sean Payton is off to coach Denver, and we have the first round NFL Draft order.

For now.

This will/should change up several times in several ways over the next several weeks in what should be among the craziest drafts ever for trades.

With that said, as always, there are no projected trades here – mock drafts should always be played straight until a trade is done, or there’s a credible enough report to suggest something big is about to happen. That doesn’t mean there isn’t some acknowledgement of what the latest rumors are.

Here’s the best guess idea for each team along with why the pick makes sense.

31 Kansas City

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

Previous Mock Draft Call: Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Kansas City does what it does when it comes to the draft, with perceived value not that big of a deal. But who’s complaining? Ten rookies played a role in the Super Bowl? That’s insane. Wide receiver would be nice, but finding more versatile protection for 15 matters more than anything else.

30 Philadelphia

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB Alabama

Previous Mock Draft Call: Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

The Eagles need lots and lots of defense considering what they’re likely going to lose in free agency, but there’s also the possibility of losing some of the backs in the rotation, too. Again, defense and more defense, but … here’s the call. The Eagles go Texas RB Bijan Robinson at the 10 and defense here, or defense with the earlier pick and the perfect fit of Gibbs here.

Story continues

29 New Orleans (from Denver)

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame

Previous Mock Draft Call: John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota

The Saints might be in the trading derby to move up to get a quarterback. They also need more playmakers on the defensive front, and Foskey is a versatile option who’d be an instant starter.

28 Cincinnati

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Dalton Kincaid TE Utah

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland

The Bengals are in a nice place – they don’t have any screaming needs. However, they could use some upgrades and an infusion of few more options. Giving Mr. Burrow his own – in a perfect world – Travis Kelce would be fun.

27 Buffalo

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee

Previous Mock Draft Call: Brian Branch S Alabama

Josh Allen makes everyone else better, but even more pop at receiver would be devastating. The Bills will go high-end playmaker here and then dive in on defense and offensive line over the rest of the draft.

26 Dallas

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jordan Addison WR USC

Maybe there’s a defensive back coming off the board here – South Carolina CB Cam Smith would fit nicely. The offense doesn’t exactly need more firepower, but it could use an upgrade at No. 2 WR on the other side of CeeDee Lamb.

25 New York Giants

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Quentin Johnson WR TCU

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State

The Giants will be the Giants – they’ll probably find some interior lineman who ends up doing just fine – but the value is at receiver. That just so happens to be one of the team’s desperate needs.

24 Jacksonville

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Drew Sanders LB Arkansas

Previous Mock Draft Call: Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma

The defensive front needs more help, and linebacker might be a bit of a luxury item considering the other needs, but Sanders is too good to fall any further.

23 Minnesota Vikings

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Previous Mock Draft Call: Cam Smith CB South Carolina

Cornerback. No matter what.

22 Baltimore Ravens

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jordan Addison WR USC

Previous Mock Draft Call: Quentin Johnson WR TCU

Now is when the receiver run starts. Take your pick of any one of a number of star prospects, but the thought is that they’ll drop a wee bit. No matter what, it would be malpractice to not give Lamar Jackson a few elite targets to work with – assuming he’s still the Raven QB and not a, say, Buccaneer or Raider.

21 Los Angeles Chargers

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Siaki Ika DT Baylor

Previous Mock Draft Call: O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida

Offensive line or defensive line. Ika might not be the versatile defensive lineman the Chargers might be looking for, but he’ll be an anchor to work around.

2023 NFL Mock Draft Top 20 … NEXT

2023 NFL Mock Draft Top 20

20 Seattle Seahawks

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Previous Mock Draft Call: Siaki Ika DT Baylor

Two massive assumptions here. 1) The Seahawks won’t go with a quarterback with the five. 2) They’ll like Geno Smith enough for one more year as they bring along Richardson. Throw in a third assumption – teams LOVE Richardson in the workouts, but he’ll fall just a wee bit just because that’s how the draft will shake out.

19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Bijan Robinson RB Texas

Previous Mock Draft Call: Bijan Robinson RB Texas

I honestly don’t think Robinson will end up falling this far – don’t be shocked if he becomes a top five overall pick. For now, if he doesn’t become a Philadelphia Eagle, he’ll be a steal here as the Buccaneers go the free agent route for their quarterback.

18 Detroit Lions

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa

Previous Mock Draft Call: Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

The versatility of Van Ness makes sense. Wherever he plays, he’ll take the heat off of burgeoning superstar Aidan Hutchinson.

17 Pittsburgh Steelers

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Brian Bresee DT Clemson

Previous Mock Draft Call: Devon Witherspoon CB Detroit

Nobody – nobody – gets draft value like the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bresee is a potential franchise-making defensive tackle if he can stay healthy.

16 Washington Commanders

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

Previous Mock Draft Call: Kelee Ringo CB Georgia

Florida QB Anthony Richardson will be right there for the taking, but Sam Howell is going to be good. At least, he’ll be good enough get a long look. There are other needs, but corner appears to be the most glaring.

15 Green Bay Packers

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Brian Branch S Alabama

Previous Mock Draft Call: Brian Bresee DT Clemson

This is a bit rich for Branch, and safety will probably be addressed in free agency. If Notre Dame TE Michael Meyer somehow slips to here … done.

14 New England Patriots

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: O’Cyrus Torrence OG Florida

Previous Mock Draft Call: Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa

The Jets are going to take the best offensive lineman on the board, and the Patriots are going to take the next best offensive lineman on the board. They need a tackle, but they’ll like the idea of a foundation piece like Torrence.

13 New York Jets

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Broderick Jones OT Georgia

Previous Mock Draft Call: Broderick Jones OT Georgia

The Jets don’t necessarily need a guard as much as it has to get a better tackle, but Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence would make a whole lot of sense as a mainstay piece of the overall puzzle. They’ll go with the tackle.

12 Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

Previous Mock Draft Call: Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame

It’s a ridiculously deep draft at wide receiver. Mayer is a potentially special tight end who’ll be the instant best friend of whatever franchise quarterback goes to the Texans earlier.

11 Tennessee Titans

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern

Previous Mock Draft Call: Paris Johnson OT Ohio State

The only issue with Skoronski is that some will see him as a possible guard after he gets through all the drills and the offseason process. He’ll be the most polished and ready tackle in the draft, but watch for him to slide a wee bit.

2023 NFL Mock Draft Top 10 … NEXT

2023 NFL Mock Draft Top 10

10 Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon

Previous Mock Draft Call: Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State

You can’t make a mock draft happen, you can only project, but I SO want to give the Eagles Texas RB Bijan Robinson here. Unfortunately, he’s a luxury for a team that’s going to need defense. Lots and lots of defense. The Eagles need to get less expensive in a big hurry with the personnel losses to come.

9 Carolina Panthers

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Will Levis QB Kentucky

Previous Mock Draft Call: Anthony Richardson QB Florida

Quarterback. No matter what. Levis might end up being the first overall pick if he goes lights out in the workouts like he’s supposed to, but the guess is that he’ll drop a wee bit.

8 Atlanta Falcons

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Previous Mock Draft Call: Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson

Pass rush, pass rush, pass rush. Atlanta once again goes searching for a game-wrecker on the outside, even if this is a tad too soon for Murphy.

7 Las Vegas Raiders

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Paris Johnson OT Ohio State

Previous Mock Draft Call: Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern

I’m not buying that the Raiders are desperate to go young at quarterback, and I’m certainly not buying that Aaron Rodgers might be a Jet. I’m also not buying anymore that the O lineman they need and want is going to be Peter Skoronski.

6 Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

Previous Mock Draft Call: Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech

Flip a coin on a top corner or a top pass rushing prospect. The problem is the value – there are at least five corners worthy of being the first off the board. Like Arizona and Chicago, watch out for Detroit to trade down.

5 Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech

Previous Mock Draft Call: CJ Stroud QB Ohio State

Seattle is Seattle – it does what it does with the draft. A quarterback is a thought, but it needs more playmakers on the defensive front. The retooling of the defense begins here.

4 Indianapolis Colts

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: CJ Stroud QB Ohio State

Previous Mock Draft Call: Bryce Young QB Alabama

CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, or Will Levis. Put them all in a hat, pick one out, and you probably have the guy the Colts are going to pay to move up for.

3 Arizona Cardinals

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Will Anderson EDGE Alabama

Previous Mock Draft Call: Will Anderson EDGE Alabama

Don’t dismiss the idea of Arizona trading down to a quarterback-starved team. Anderson would be too good to pass up, but the team needs a whole lot of help on both sides of the line.

2 Houston Texans

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Bryce Young QB Alabama

Previous Mock Draft Call: Will Levis QB Kentucky

I’m lonely in think Davis Mills can be a solid NFL quarterback if he had any help – seriously, look at who the guy had to throw to, but the franchise needs a new direction under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

1 Chicago Bears

2023 Mock Draft Latest Call: Jalen Carter DT Georgia

Previous Mock Draft Call: Jalen Carter DT Georgia

The Bears are going to trade away this pick. They don’t need a quarterback, and there are too many teams desperate to get their franchise guy.

So who’s going to pay for this? In order, the best guess at the moment would be Indianapolis, Houston, or Carolina, but let’s say the pick stays as is – Chicago is certainly pumping up that it controls the narrative. Elite wide receivers are a must, but it’s going to start with the best defensive lineman possible – whenever the team actually picks.

2023 NFL Draft Underclassmen. Early Entrants

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG/Cs

Edge | DEs/DTs | LBs | CBs | Safeties

Top 100 2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants

2023 NFL Draft Early Entrants By College

Story originally appeared on College Football News