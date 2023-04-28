2023 NFL draft: First-round grades for all 31 selections

The picks are in

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft took place on April 27 in Kansas City, Mo. Did your team get a player you liked or are you downtrodden because the choice was gone by the time it was your team’s turn? As we look ahead to the next rounds, here is how all 31 selections staked up in Round 1…

1. Carolina Panthers (via 3-14 CHI): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Panthers traded up to the No. 1 slot to grab the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. His size has been debated. His leadership isn’t. Frank Reich steps into a better-than-it-appears situation with the Panthers. The defense is solid. There will be a ton of pressure on Young and there is no guarantee he will become a superstar. Grade: B

2. Houston Texans (3-13-1): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans’ selection was the subject of many rumors and some mystery before it was made. The Texans made C.J. Stroud the highest-chosen Buckeye QB in NFL Draft history. Previously it was Art Schlichter. The Texans survive winning the last game of the season against the Colts to lose the first overall pick by getting a franchise QB. Grade: B+

3. Houston Texans via Arizona Cardinals (4-13): Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Talk about an absolute stunner. The Houston Texans, who have a wealth of picks thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade with Cleveland, swung a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to get the third pick. They grabbed Will Anderson Jr., an outside linebacker from Alabama. Love his game. He is fast, ferocious, and smart. A great move by Houston. Grade: A

4. Indianapolis Colts (4-12-1): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Colts were in dire need of a quarterback. They went with the Gator who calls himself “Cam Jackson.” They can only hope Anthony Richardson turns out to be either. Richardson is physically gifted. He is 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds. For a team needing a quarterback now, as in the first day of practice in 2023, this feels dicey. Real dicey. Grade: C+

5. Seattle Seahawks (via 5-12 DEN): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Seahawks sent signals all over with the pick. QB? DL? Nope. They grabbed the best DB in the draft, Devon Witherspoon of Illinois. He allowed no touchdowns in 2022. That’s none. Grade: A+

6. Arizona Cardinals via Detroit Lions (via 5-12 LAR): Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Cardinals were busy and on the move in the first round. They trade back, giving up the third pick. Then, they moved up in a trade with the Detroit Lions and took a foundation piece for the offensive line in Paris Johnson Jr. of Ohio State. Someone has to look out for Kyler Murray. It now starts with the big Buckeye. Grade: B

7. Las Vegas Raiders (6-11) Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Raiders made the wise move and played it safe if you want to call it that with Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech, the first top 10 Red Raider in the first round since Patrick Mahomes. Wilson has tons of talent and should be exactly what the Raiders need to go with Maxx Crosby & Co. A way wiser move than risky business in Jalen Carter. Grade: B+

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There are those who fear the high running back pick. Apparently not Arthur Smith. Bijan Robinson was there. The Eagles had just traded up to nine with the Bears. Weren’t the NFC champions drooling at the chance to get the Texas star. The Falcons would have none of it and grabbed Robinson. This is a wise choice from a team that actually had a runner go over 1,000 a year ago in Tyler Allgaier. They were third overall in running last year, much of it thanks to Marcus Mariota. He’s gone and Robinson is a Falcon. Grade: A

9. Philadelphia Eagles via Chicago Bears (via 7-10 CAR): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Eagles love their Georgia Bulldogs. They are willing to forgive Jalen Carter for his bad behavior after the national championship around a car accident that saw a teammate and staffer at Georgia die. His workout was sloppy to be kind. Did the Eagles want Carter here or were they hoping Bijan Robinson would be around? Somehow has to make sure he gets his head on straight and his workout routine in order. Grade: B, which would have been higher if not for his woes

10. Chicago Bears via Philadelphia Eagles (via 7-10 NO) Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Bears move back and pick and get a player who can help extend Justin Fields’ career. Darnell Wright showed well when facing Jalen Carter and that’s reason enough to think he has the goods to be a good one. Grade: B+

11. Tennessee Titans (7-10) Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans need a quarterback — Malik Willis doesn’t seem to be the answer and Ryan Tannehill is nearing the end of the line. So, what do they do? Grab a stud offensive lineman from Northwestern. The Wildcats are starting to get a big rep for these big guys. Remember, Taylor Lewan is gone. Grade: B+

12. Detroit Lions via Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans (via 7-10 CLE) Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Syndication Tuscaloosa News

The Lions moved back and grabbed a dynamic running back from Alabama, Jahmyr Gibbs. Many thought the Tide RB would go in the first round but later than 12. Gibbs never had a 1,000-yard season in college at first Georgia Tech and then Alabama but wound up with 3,344 total yards in three seasons. That’s huge. He’ll add more excitement to the fast-improving Lions under Dan Campbell. Grade: B

13. Green Bay Packers via New York Jets (7-10) Lucas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

I. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Packers grab a player who didn’t start for the Hawkeyes. You have to work your way up at Iowa. The Packers went defense, which means they have faith in Jordan Love. Would have been more fun if they drafted a wideout here after trading Aaron Rodgers. Iowa has had a strong defense and Van Ness was a huge piece of it. Grade: C-

14. Pittsburgh Steelers via New England Patriots (8-9) Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This is a pick that will benefit QB Kenny Pickett, RB Najee Harris, and the entire Pittsburgh offense. Seems like you can’t go wrong with a player from Georgia and this fills a need. Grade: B+

15. New York Jets via Green Bay Packers (8-9) Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets got their quarterback so they thought they could go defense in the first round after the trade with Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers. Remember, they did quite well with Breece Hall out of the Cyclones last year before the RB suffered a season-ending knee injury. Grade: B

16. Washington Commanders (8-8-1) Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington gets a strong secondary player from an SEC school in Emmanuel Forbes. There were some who thought he had a game to go somewhat higher in the process. However, Ron Rivera has to be happy he slid to Sweet 16 for the Commanders. Grade: B-

17. New England Patriots via Pittsburgh Steelers (9-8) Christian Gonzalez, CB, New England

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

If Washington was happy with Forbes at 16, Bill Belichick had to be thrilled Christian Gonzalez was there at 17 for New England. Heck, the Patriots might have taken him at 14 if they didn’t trade back. Now, they get an extra choice and a jewel for the secondary. Grade: B+

18. Detroit Lions (9-8) Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jack Campbell was one of the top pieces on a stellar Iowa defense. The Lions went Big Ten in 2022 with Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2. This is a guy who brings all sorts of game to the field and is a leader. Grade: A-

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs need a tremendous amount after Tom Brady retired. They finished below .500 while somehow winning the NFC South. This is the first time in 15 years Pitt has had first-round draft choices in back-to-back years. The Bucs can only hope he is as good as Kenny Pickett was for the Steelers. Do not count on it. Grade: C

20. Seattle Seahawks (9-8): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)Aftter last year with Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave coming out of the draft, who is going to question drafting an Ohio State WR. Last year saw Smith-Njigba sidelined with an injury. Just go back to 2021 when he had 1,606 receiving yards and 95 catches. Draw a line through 2022 for the Buckeye and Pete Carroll has had had great first round. Grade: A

21. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert gets a big and physical receiver in Quentin Johnston. He won’t be a Jalen Reagor disappointment in the NFL, Johnston heads to a Bolt offense that is exciting and loves the big, big play. He got better and better every year with the Horned Frogs. Oh, he trained with Patrick Mahomes. Grade: B

22. Baltimore Ravens (10-7) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

No wonder Lamar Jackson isn’t going anywhere. He gets Odell Beckham Jr as a free agent for the Ravens and now they draft Zay Flowers, the wide receiver from Boston College. Amazing how good organizations manage to piece puzzles together. How about 200 catches for more than 3,000 yards as a BC Eagle. Grade: A

23. Minnesota Vikings (13-4) Jordan Addison, WR, USC

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The spot in the huddle with Justin Jefferson is definitely a nice one for the former Pitt and USC wideout. He’s slight but has put up huge numbers. Has to stay on the field. Grade: B–

24. New York Giants via Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hard to understand the logic of this pick/trade. It becomes stranger when you realize the Jaguars traded back again after getting No. 25 from the Giants. Deonte Banks comes to the Big Apple knowing the Giants wanted him badly. They must see something special Time will tell. Interesting that Giants brass felt their first-round board was getting depleted and that’s why they made this move. Grade: B

25. Buffalo Bills via Jacksoville Jaguars via New York Giants (9-7-1) Dalton Knicaid, TE, Utah

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Dalton Kincaid is another weapon for Josh Allen and the Bills. And let’s give all sorts of credit to Buffalo for leaping Dallas, which needs a tight end desperately. Grade: A

26. Dallas Cowboys (12-5) Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

USAT

The Cowboys go defense after the Bills jump ahead of them for Dalton Kincaid. Smith is a run specialist and don’t expect to see him sacking quarterbacks. He had .5 in three seasons with the Wolverines. Are the Cowboys stinging because of the Bills’ move? And someone didn’t like Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer, another of those waiting to hear their names called as the night rolls on and on and on … Grade: C

27. Jacksonville Jaguars via Buffalo Bills (13-3) Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Anton Harrison has moved up as the days to the draft neared. He Harrison ran the 40 in 4.98 seconds, and posted a vertical jump of 28.5 inches and a broad jump of 8 feet, 9 inches at the combine. The Jaguars get a a player who can add to their line in an offense that made a huge leap from 2021 to 2022. Grade: B+

28. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Myles Murphy had a first-round projection and slid a bit from where many of the mocks had him. He steps into a good situation in Cincinnati going from the Tigers of Clemson, who had an off-season in 2022, to the Bengals of Cincinnati. Zac Taylor has to hope he is one tough cat. Grade: B

29. New Orleans Saints (via DEN/MIA/13-4 SF) Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A sweet moment as the Saints grab Bryan Bresee. He lost his sister during the recent season and the family was wearing shirts celebrating her at their home when the pick was made A sentimental pick that hopefully works out well in the Big Easy. Grade: B+

30. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) Nolan Smith, LB, Georgia

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Network crew finally gets to stop talking about Nolan Smith. The Eagles get another Dawg to go with Jalen Carter. He fell and fell and then landed in a great spot with the NFC East champions. Grade: A

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE, Kansas State

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

And the Super Bowl champions close the first round with a pick in their home draft. They grabbed Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State. He’s been a force on the line for the Wildcats and should grow into a role with the Chiefs. He had 20 sacks in his last two seasons. Grade: B-

