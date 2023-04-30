2023 NFL Draft: Final grades for all 32 NFL teams

What is the point of grading a draft right after it happens? We have no idea what the prospects will do at the NFL level, so it seems that the primary reason for draft grades is clicks.

Which is not altogether inaccurate, to be brutally honest. I can only speak to my process, but when I’m grading a draft right after the fact, it’s all about taking the work I did pre-draft and projecting that analysis to the NFL with the understanding of NFL homes for every player. Grades are evaluations in the moment. Ideally, you’re weighing prospect strength with positional value and draft capital expended. It’s more than a letter and some snark for clicks.

That’s what I did here in grading the 2023 NFL draft for all 32 teams. I could be completely wrong regarding how these players do at the next level, but that’s not really the point. The point is more about how the teams did with the resources they had, the capital they spent, what they got in return, and what they might have left behind.

That’s the mindset I took into the grades you see here. And here’s some of the evaluation I have done to get to this point.

Arizona Cardinals: A-

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

1st round, 6th pick (6): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

2nd round, 10th pick (41): BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

3rd round, 9th pick (72): Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

3rd round, 31st pick (94): Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

4th round, 20th pick (122): Jon Gaines II, OG, UCLA

5th round, 4th pick (139): Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

5th round, 33rd pick (168): Owen Pappoe, LB, Auburn

6th round, 3rd pick (180): Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

6th round, 36th pick (213): Dante Stills, DI, West Virginia

The Cardinals traded down with the Texans from the third pick, getting a ton of draft capital in the process, and they took Johnson, the best true left tackle in this class. He’ll be a Day 1 protector for Kyler Murray, and he’s got a ton of potential with a few technical fixes. New head coach Jonathan Gannon ran a ton of five-man fronts as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator, and if he’s going to do that in the Valley of the Sun, he has his speed end in BJ Ojulari, who has a ton of speed and bend around the edge. Garrett Williams and Kei’Trel Clark are nice additions to an iffy cornerback room, and Michael Wilson is a bigger (6-foot-2, 213 pound) receiver who almost looks like a tight end at times. Owen Pappoe is a good speed linebacker, and Clayton Tune is a fascinating guy on tape — his top 20 highlights make you think he’s going to be an NFL starter someday, and then, there’s a lot of randomness.

Arizona came into this process with perhaps the NFL’s worst roster, and they did their best to reinforce that roster with not only talent now, but more draft capital in the future to get back to relevance. You might like a bit more interior defensive line work in this draft, but not a bad haul at all.

Atlanta Falcons: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 8th pick (8): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

2nd round, 7th pick (38) Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

3rd round, 12th pick (75): Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

4th round, 11th pick (113): Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

7th round, 7th pick (224): DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

7th round, 8th pick (225): Jovaughn Gwyn, OG, South Carolina

I don’t have a problem with Bijan Robinson going in the first 10 picks — he’s the best running back prospect I’ve seen since Adrian Peterson, he broke 104 tackles last season for the Longhorns, and he can win as a receiver at all three levels. Head coach Arthur Smith has said that he sees Robinson as a weapon as opposed to a running back, and I get it. But with all the needs here, it’s a bit odd. I’m also not in love with Bergeron going this high — he’s got a lot of athleticism, but some messy tape, at offensive tackle. If the plan is to make him a guard, okay, but this seems like a reach. Harrison is an underrated tweener end with a lot of production and disruption against some major opponents, and Phillips could be one of the steals of the draft in the fourth round. If he were a couple inches taller and a few pounds heavier, he would have been seen as a first-round talent.

Baltimore Ravens: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 22nd pick (22): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

3rd round, 23rd pick (86): Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

4th round, 22nd pick (124): Tavius Robinson, EDGE, Mississippi

5th round, 22nd pick (157): Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

6th round, 22nd pick (199): Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, Oregon

7th round, 12th pick (229): Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC

Flowers was my top-rated receiver in this class — not only because of all the ridiculous things he did on tape, but also because he did it with a quarterback situation that was borderline unwatchable. He might be the most talented receiver on the Ravens’ roster outside of a healthy Odell Beckham Jr., and I can’t wait to see what he does with Lamar Jackson throwing him footballs. Simpson is like other recent high-profile Clemson linebackers — he can do just about everything on the field, some of it very well, and we’ll see about the rest. The Ravens would be wise to keep him in the middle and let him shoot out to the slot once in a while.

Tavius Robinson wasn’t a big name in this draft, but he grabbed eight sacks and 40 total pressures last season at 6-foot-6 and 257 pounds, and Baltimore needs edge guys who can also win inside. Kyu Blu Kelly and Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu are athletic, developmental prospects who might need a year of finishing work each, but the payoff might be worth it in both cases. And Andrew Vorhees would have been a mid-round pick were it not for injury.

The Ravens addressed their primary needs in this draft to a greater or lesser degree, and Flowers is an absolute grand slam of a pick.

Buffalo Bills: A-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 25th pick (25): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

2nd round, 28th pick (59): O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

3rd round, 28th pick (91): Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

5th round, 15th pick (150): Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

7th round, 13th pick (230): Nick Broeker, OG, Mississippi

7th round, 35th pick (252): Alex Austin, CB, Oregon State

The Bills have had issues getting past the Chiefs in recent years, and the fact that the Chiefs have Travis Kelce is one of the primary reasons. So, the Bills went out and got the closest thing to Kelce in this class. Kincaid can demolish defenders in contested-catch situations, he can shred man and zone coverage with his route and spacing awareness, and he’s going to be Josh Allen’s new best buddy. Getting TE1 with the 25th pick? No problem there. Buffalo also needed beef in the offensive line, and this is about where Torrence should have gone — he’s a dominant earthdog who struggles with agility situations, but as he’s used to blocking for Anthony Richardson, Allen’s game will seem quite similar.

The loss of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency left the Bills in need of a linebacker, and Dorian Williams is one of the better run-and-chase guys in this class; perfect for a team that plays nickel about 90% of the time. Shorter, who stood out at times when I was watching Richardson’s tape, is a huge (6-foot-4, 229-pound) target who can really move in a straight line.

Carolina Panthers: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 1st pick (1): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2nd round, 8th pick (39th): Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi

3rd round, 17th pick (80): DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon

4th round, 12th pick (114): Chandler Zavala, OG, North Carolina State

5th round, 10th pick (145): Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

The success of this draft of course depends on how well Young plays at the next level. I might have preferred C.J. Stroud here, especially given what the Panthers had to spend for the first overall pick, but we’re splitting hairs here. If Young was 6-foot-2 and weighed 220 pounds, nobody would have a question, and he has every other attribute you want in a franchise quarterback. Mingo might be a bit of an overdraft here to me, but there are a lot of people I respect who like him better than I do.

Johnson is a hybrid end whose production last season made him a bit underrated, and I absolutely love the last two picks. Zavala is one of the better power guards in this class, and he has a positive history with former college teammate Iken Ekwonu. And Robinson might be a bit undersized, but you wouldn’t know it when you’re watching his tape — he has a tonesetter’s alpha personality that shows up all over the place. The Panthers were clearly going for players who could win in the locker room as well as on the field.

Chicago Bears: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 10th pick (10): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

2rd round, 22nd pick (53): Gervon Dexter Sr., DL, Florida

2nd round, 25th pick (26): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

3rd round, 1st pick (64): Zacch Pickens, DI. South Carolina

4th round, 13th pick (115): Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

4th round, 31st pick (133): Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

5th round, 13th pick (148): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

5th round, 30th pick (165): Terell Smith, CB, Minnesota

7th round, 1st pick (218): Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

7th round, 41st pick (258): Kendall Williamson, CB, Stanford

The Bears had all kinds of needs along their offensive line, and they started this start by trading down with the Eagles and still getting Wright, the best offensive tackle in this class. Wright is coming off a season in which he erased Will Anderson Jr., BJ Ojulari, and Bryan Bresee, so he projects pretty well to the NFL. On the other side of the line, Dexter is a formidable athletic prospect with some technique work to do, and Zacch Pickens is another guy with hybrid size who can get things done on the move. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus clearly have a type here.

Tyrique Stevenson is a nice developmental cornerback, but it’s the third day where the Bears’ draft REALLY gets interesting. Roschon Johnson probably would have been a second-day guy were he not backing up Bijan Robinson, Tyler Scott is one of the more underrated receivers in this class, Noah Sewell is a fine two-down linebacker who can thump, and Terell Smith is a big cornerback who locked his opponents down in 2022 to the tune of an opponent passer rating of 68.2.

This is a great combination of guys who are ready to contribute, and guys who need a bit of work, but were drafted about where they should have been. A great haul for a team under construction.

Cincinnati Bengals: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 28th pick (28): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

2nd round, 29th pick (60): DJ Turner II, CB, Michigan

3rd round, 32nd pick (95): Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

4th round, 29th pick (131): Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

5th round, 28th pick (163): Chase Brown, RB, Syracuse

6th round, 29th pick (206): Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

6th round, 40th pick (217): Brad Robbins, P, Michigan

7th round, 29th pick (246): D.J. Ivey, DB, Miami

The Bengals clearly want to be more explosive all over the field in 2023, and their opponents would generally say that they were explosive enough. Turner and Iosivas are especially freaky athletes, and in both cases (especially Turner’s), that shows up on tape right away. Turner might have been a first-round pick in a narrower cornerback class, and he projects as a Day 1 starter with ridiculous range. Myles Murphy may seem a weird first-round pick to some, but there isn’t a lot of depth under Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, and Murphy can win from just about every gap.

Battle is a versatile safety who had a bit of a down 2022 season, but his 2021 tape was pretty nice. Charlie Jones is an excellent slot receiver who can do cool things when the Bengals decide to go Air Raid, and Brown is a proven, productive back who should fit in right away in the running back rotation. Beyond positional needs, the Bengals obviously wanted to get faster and tough to deal with, and they took care of that with authority.

Cleveland Browns: B

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

3rd round, 11th pick (74): Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

3rd round, 35th pick (98): Siaki Ika, DI, Baylor

4th round, 9th pick (111): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

4th round, 24th pick (126): Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

5th round, 5th pick (140): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

5th round, 7th pick (142): Cameron Mitchell, CB, Northwestern

6th round, 13th pick (190): Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

The Browns got a pretty nice haul for a team with no picks in the first two rounds. Tillman, Ika, and Jones are immediate contributors who I would have given second-round grades, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is a highly intriguing athletic quarterback with more of the nuances for the position than you might expect. The steal of this Browns draft, though, is Luke Wypler — I have no idea how he lasted until the sixth round, but he’s another potential plug-and-play guy.

The Browns did an outstanding job of getting prospects who can help them on the field right away. That’s impressive if you have a couple of first-round picks. Here, it’s hard not to give this class an A+. The only thing knocking the grade down is that the quarterback who cost them all those picks might be washed.

Dallas Cowboys: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 26th pick (26): Mazi Smith, DI, Michigan

2nd round, 27th pick (58): Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

3rd round, 27th pick (90): DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

4th round, 27th pick (129): Viliami Fehoko Jr., EDGE, San Jose State

5th round, 34th pick (169): Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina

6th round, 1st pick (178): Eric Scott Jr., CB, Southern Mississippi

6th round, 35th pick (212): Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

7th round, 27th pick (244): Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina

Dan Quinn’s defense needed beef and pressure up the middle in this draft, and they got both in Mazi Smith, a 6-foot-3, 323-pound tackle who put up 25 total pressures last season and reminds me of Dontari Poe. Dallas also needed a tight end who could win in space, and they got that in the underrated Schoonmaker. Watch out for Fehoko, who had 12 sacks and 66 total pressures for the Spartans last season, and seems like an ideal Quinn guy with his ability to wreck dudes from multiple gaps at 6-foot-4 and 276 pounds.

But the steal and the story of this class has to be Deuce Vaughan, who has a history with the Cowboys franchise.

The Cowboys don’t generally get the credit they deserve for their quality drafts, but we’ll sign off on this one.

Denver Broncos: B

(Syndication: The Oklahoman)

2nd round, 32nd pick (63): Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

3rd round, 4h pick (67): Drew Sanders, LB/EDGE, Arkansas

3rd round, 20th pick (83): Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

6th round, 6th pick (183): JL Skinner, S, Boise State

7th round, 40th pick (257): Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon

Like the Browns, the Broncos gave up a boatload of draft capital for a quarterback whose best days might be behind him, but they did a very impressive job with the picks they had. Mims is one of the better and more nuanced deep receivers in this class, and if he’s not catching passes right away in Sean Payton’s offense, it won’t be his fault. Drew Sanders trnafered from Alabama because he couldn’t get reps as an edge-rusher and moved to off-ball linebacker, which now gives him a really interesting two-level skill set.

You’ll hear people saying that Riley Moss should move to safety, but the tape doesn’t show that at all — he’s a quick, aggressive cornerback who will give up the occasional big play, but is just as likely to erase his target. And I had a third-round grade on Skinner, who is one of the more interlining deep safeties in this class.

The Broncos are the inverse Jay-Z — they have one (huge) problem, and about 99 things going well, and this draft class is in the latter category.

Detroit Lions: B-

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

1st round, 12th pick (12): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

1st round, 18th pick (18): Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

2nd round, 3rd pick (34): Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

2nd round, 14th pick (45): Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

3rd round, 5th pick (68): Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

3rd round, 33rd pick (96): Brodric Martin, DI, Western Kentucky

5th round, 17th pick (152): Colby Sorsdal, OT, William & Mary

7th round, 2nd pick (219):Antoine Green, WR, North Carolina

There is the Detroit Lions’ concept of positional value, and there is everybody else’s. They proved that with the first-round picks of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. Running backs and linebackers might not matter to other teams, but they do to these guys. My only issue is that I had borderline second-round grades on each player, and these aren’t the kinds of positions where other teams are generally trading up to grab them.

In any event, Detroit’s second round saved their draft. Brian Branch is a do-it-all defensive back who projects well everywhere from slot to safety, and I can’t wait to see how defensive coordinator Vance Joseph deploys him, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and Kerby Joseph. And Sam LaPorta will do a lot more in Ben Johnson’s offense than he was able to in Iowa’s “three yards and a cloud of meh” system.

The Hendon Hooker and Brodric Martin picks (Martin is a massive dude who can also get after the quarterback) are cool, and the Hooker pick may turn out to be one of the steals of this draft. But that first round is tough to overcome.

Green Bay Packers: C

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 13th pick (13): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

2nd round, 11th pick (42): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

2nd round, 19th pick (50): Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

3rd round, 15th pick (78) Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

4th round, 14th pick (116): Colby Wooden, LB, Auburn

5th round, 14th pick (149): Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State

5th round, 24th pick (159): Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Virginia

6th round, 2nd pick (179): Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green

6th round, 30th pick (207): Anders Carlson, K, Auburn

7th round, 15th pick (232): Carrington Valentine, CB, Kentucky

7th round, 18th pick (235): Lew Nichols III, RB, Western Michigan

7th round, 25th pick (242): Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

7th round, 39th pick (256): Grant DuBose, WR, Charlotte

Maybe it was the number of picks the Packers had, or maybe they felt freed from the shackles of whatever mystery spell Aaron Rodgers had put on them, but the Packers’ draft was… odd. Let’s start with the picks I liked. Clearly, head coach Matt Lafleur is going to call a bunch of 12 personnel packages with the addition of Musgrave and Kraft, and they’re two of the most explosive tight ends in a loaded class. Jayden Reed is a competitive receiver who will add to the room, I love Karl Brooks as a legitimate 300-pound edge defender (you don’t see that every day), and getting Anthony Johnson Jr. in the seventh round is absolute larceny.

And now… time to avert your eyes, Cheeseheads. I had Lukas Van Ness as my eighth-ranked edge-rusher, Sean Clifford has an undraftable grade from a lot of people (I do not disagree), and there’s more reaches than steals here. Even Reed, who I like, seems more like a third-day guy. Maybe it all works out, but starting with the Van Ness pick, this is hard to endorse.

Sorry, Packers fans. Here’s some Karl Brooks tape to make you feel better.

Houston Texans: B

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 2nd pick (2): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

1st round, 3rd pick (3): Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

2nd round, 31st pick (62): Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

3rd round, 6th pick (69): Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, WR, Houston

4th round, 7th pick (109): Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

5th round, 32nd pick (167): Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

6th round, 24th pick (201): Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

6th round, 28th pick (206): Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

7th round, 31st pick (248): Brandon Hill, S, Pitt

Stroud was my QB1, so no argument with getting him with the second overall pick the Texans had. Trading up (and giving up a lot) for Anderson is a suspect move, though Anderson does seem to have everything to transform Houston’s defense as Stroud can do for the offense, and I’m not going to tell DeMeco Ryans what to do with his defensive players. Scruggs seems like a massive overdraft based on his tape, but I love the idea of Tank Dell in Bobby Slowik’s offense. Skowik is from the Kyle Shanahan tree, and Dell seems like a total Shanahan “creative gadget” receiver, so there you go.

The steal of this draft, though, is Xavier Hutchinson in the sixth round. No clue how he lasted this long, but he’s a potential WR1 in the NFL with speed, route awareness, and nuance to get open in contested situations.

The Texans have gone through a lot in the Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby eras. They needed a solid draft with franchise-defining players up top, and the fact that they did that is a positive step. But Will Anderson Jr. had better be something else…

Indianapolis Colts: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 4th pick (4): Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

2nd round, 13th pick (44): Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

3rd round, 16th pick (79): Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

4th round, 4th pick (106): Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

4th round, 8th pick (110): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

5th round, 3rd pick (138): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

5th round, 23rd pick (158): Daniel Scott, S, Cal

5th round, 27th pick (162): Will Mallory, TE, Miami

5th round, 41st pick (176): Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

6th round, 34th pick (211): Titus Leo, EDGE, Wagner

7th round, 4th pick (221): Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

7th round, 19th pick (236): Jake Witt, OT, Northern Michigan

Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who has been feeling some heat in recent years, nailed this draft, and he did it by focusing in traits-based players, which can get some GMs in trouble. Richardson could nuke the NFL in the kind of QB run game new head coach Shane Steichen just ran with Jalen Hurts in Philly, and that’s an easy like-as-like transition. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has three new big, athletic cornerbacks in Julius Brents, Darius Rush, and Jaylon Jones, who should thrive in Bradley’s single-high, island-based coverages. Josh Downs will be a great target for Richardson, and he has some aspects of his game that are similar to former Colts star T.Y. Hilton. Blake Freeland needs to add about 20 pounds to his frame to deal with NFL defenders, but he may be the best pure athlete at his position in this class. Combine star Adetomiwa Adebawore is a guy that Bradley can move around in his fronts to great effect.

Getting their franchise quarterback was the big, obvious move, but Ballard and his staff had a draft here that could open things up for a good, long time.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B

(Syndication: Florida Times-Union)

1st round, 27th pick (27): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

2nd round, 30th pick (61): Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

3rd round, 25th pick (88): Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

4th round, 19th pick (121): Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

4th round, 28th pick (130): Tyler Lacy, EDGE, Oklahoma State

5th round, 1st pick (136): Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville

5th round, 25th pick (160): Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

6th round, 8th pick (185): Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

6th round, 25th pick (202): Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

6th round, 31st pick (208): Erick Hallett, DB, Pitt

7th round, 9th pick (226): Cooper Hodges, OT, Appalachian State

7th round, 10th pick (227): Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

7th round, 23rd pick (240): Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was pretty busy with all these picks, and the hits could be serious. Anton Harrison is a plug-and-play left tackle who can slide right in and succeed. Brenton Strange should combine with Evan Engram to give Doug Pederson some really interesting two-TE packages, and Tank Bigsby lives up to his nickname on the field with his violent running style.

The two fifth-round picks really stand out — Yasir Abdullah is a smaller edge-rusher who wins with estimable quickness and bend; he was one of my more underrated speed ends. And Antonio Johnson should help a secondary that needs a lot of it. I would have liked to see more cornerback help here, but the Jags did add important pieces to a roster that is supposed to be playoff-pound in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

1st round, 31st pick (31): Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

2nd round, 24th pick (55): Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

3rd round, 29th pick (92): Wanya Morris, OT. Oklahoma

4th round, 17th pick (119): Chamarri Conner, CB, Virginia Tech

5th round, 31st pick (166): BJ Thompson, EDGE, Stephen F. Austin State

6th round, 17th pick (194): Keondre Coburn, DI, Texas

7th round, 33rd pick (250): Nic Jones, CB, Ball State

The defending Super Bowl champs started out with a bang getting Felix Anudike-Uzomah with their first pick. Anudike-Uzomah had eight sacks and 46 total pressures last season for the Wildcats, and he’s exactly the kind of speed-to-power pass-rusher defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo prefers. Rashee Rice fits right in as the speed receiver who Patrick Mahomes can hit downfield — he caught 18 passes of 20 or more air yards last season on 40 targets last season for 566 yards and four touchdowns. Wanya Morris was Anton Harrison’s bookend for the Sooners, and he might be able to fit in at right tackle here sooner than later. If there’s a steal here, it’s Keondre Coburn in the sixth round. He’s a 6-foot-2, 332-pound tackle who can plug up run lanes and get after the quarterback, aligning him with another Spagnuolo preference.

GM Brett Veach had so many rookies making a difference all the way to the Lombardi Trophy last season, and maybe he has a re-run here.

Las Vegas Raiders: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 7th pick (7): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

2nd round, 4th pick (35): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

3rd round, 7th pick (70): Byron Young, DI. Alabama

3rd round, 37th pick (100): Tre Tucker, WR, Cincinnati

4th round, 2nd pick: Jakorian Bennett, CB, Maryland

4th round, 33rd pick (135): Aidan O’Connell, QB, Purdue

5th round, 35th pick (170): Christopher Smith II, S, Georgia

6th round, 26th pick (203): Amari Burney, LB, Florida

7th round, 14th pick (231): Nesta Jade Silvera, DI, Arizona State

The Raiders needed a bad-ass bookend for Maxx Crosby, and they certainly filled that with Tyree Wilson. The Texas Tech pass-rusher is still a bit raw, but he’s also an athletic freak, and he should be able to help Patrick Graham’s fronts outside and inside sooner than later. Michael Mayer was considered to be the “safe” pick at his position, but he’s got a full skill set, he led all tight ends in his class last season with eight catches of 20 or more air yards, and he’ll start Day 1. Byron Young is that rarest entity — an underrated player from Alabama — and Graham can deploy him inside and outside in different ways than Wilson. I also like the Jakorian Bennett pick — like Maryland teammate Deonte Banks, he’s an aggressive press cornerback who can win at the line of scrimmage.

Add in Christopher Smith II and Nesta Jade Silvera as important pieces in the later round, and it’s nice to see the Raiders addressing so many positions of need along a defense that needs to do a lot more than it did in 2022.

Los Angeles Chargers: B-

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Dave & Buster’s)

1st round, 21st pick (21): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

2nd round, 23rd pick (54): Tuli Tuipulotu, EDGE, USC

3rd round, 22nd pick (85): Daiyan Henley, LB Washington State

4th round, 23rd pick (125): Derius Davis, WR, TCU

5th round, 21st pick (156): Jordan McFadden, OG, Clemson

6th round, 23rd pick (200): Scott Matlock, DI, Boise State

7th round, 22nd pick (239): Max Duggan, QB, TCU

This draft didn’t start out entirely positively in my mind — while Quentin Johnston is a big, fast receiver who can blow defenses up after the catch, he needs to expand his route palette and cut out the drops. However, head coach Brandon Staley got two great guys in the second and third rounds. Tuipulotu is a bigger (6-foot-3, 266-pound) edge-rusher who had 13 sacks and 56 total pressures for the Trojans last season, and he has the toolkit to win in Staley’s concepts right away. Staley’s concepts need athletic linebackers, and Daiyan Henley absolutely fits that profile. What you’d like to see here is more to solve the Chargers’ seemingly endless issues stopping the run, and the Johnston pick up top is a bit iffy, so that takes the grade down a bit.

Los Angeles Rams: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

2nd round, 5th pick (36): Steve Avila, OG, TCU

3rd round, 14th pick (77): Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

3rd round, 26th pick (89): Kobie Turner, DI, Wake Forest

4th round, 26th pick (128): Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

5th round, 26th pick (161): Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

5th round, 39th pick (174): Warren McClendon Jr., OT, Georgia

5th round, 40th pick (175): Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

5th round, 42nd pick (177): Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

6th round, 5th pick (182): Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

6th round, 12th pick (189): Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

6th round, 38th pick (215): Zach Evans, RB, Mississippi

7th round, 6th pick (223): Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

7th round, 17th pick (234): Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

7th round, 42nd pick (259): Desjuan Johnson, EDGE, Toledo

I love the addition of Steve Avila up top — he’s a natural power blocker who will work his way into that depleted offensive line right away. And Tennessee’s Byron Young is a hybrid-sized (6-foot-2, 250-pound) rusher who had nine sacks and 42 total pressures last season. The fifth round was a value round for the Rams — Warren McClendon Jr. was a personal favorite as was Puka Nacua, Davis Allen should thrive in Sean McVay’s offense, and if Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson was six feet tall and weighed 200 pounds, we’d have been talking about him as we were talking about Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, and Joey Porter Jr. At 5-foot-8 and 178 pounds, he puts me in mind of Antoine Winfield Sr., and don’t be surprised if he’s a difference-maker sooner than later. Getting Zach Evans in the sixth round is another steal — he’ll add to that offense with his speed and shiftiness.

I’m not at all sure what McVay and GM Les Snead were thinking with the fourth-round selection of Stetson Bennett — maybe the back-to-back championships clouded the tape — but maybe they see something I don’t. In any event, the “F them picks” Rams did a lot of good business in the later rounds, which bumps up the grade.

Miami Dolphins: C+

(Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

2nd round, 20th pick (51): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

3rd round, 21st pick (84): Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

6th round, 20th pick (197): Elijah Higgins, WR, Stanford

7th round, 21st pick (238): Ryan Hayes, OT, Michigan

Losing your first-round pick because you were messing around with Tom Brady is automatically going to sink your overall draft grade, and with just four picks overall, the Dolphins don’t have a lot here. However, I’m fully on board with their first two selections. Cam Smith is an NFL-ready cornerback who is just as good in off-coverage as he is in press; he does everything well with no real liabilities. And for a team that under head coach Mike McDaniel wants to put a track team on the field on offense, Devon Achane is a literal perfect fit, as his track background shows up all over the field. He will be quite fun to watch in that offense. Achane ran a 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine, and last season, 18 of his 196 rushing attempts went for 15 or more yards. And Ryan Hayes could break through in Miami’s iffy line — last season, he allowed no sacks and 11 total pressures in 357 pass-blocking reps.

Elijah Higgins is a huge (6-foot-3, 235-pound) receiver who isn’t an obvious deep receiver, but the Dolphins already have enough of those guys, and this is a good change of pace. Not a bad draft for the Dolphins; you would have liked to see more of it, is all.

Minnesota Vikings: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 23rd pick (23): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

3rd round, 39th pick (102): Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

4th round, 32nd pick (134): Jay Ward, CB, LSU

5th round, 6th pick (141): Jaquelin Roy, DI, LSU

5th round, 29th pick (164): Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

7th round, 5th pick (222): DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

Kudos to the Vikings for addressing their most prominent need with two cornerbacks in the second day of the draft, but the real star of this group is Addison, the best pure route-runner in this class. Pairing him with Justin Jefferson will tie opposing cornerbacks in knots. Mekhi Blackmon is an underrated defender who allowed an opponent passer rating of 46.1 last season, and while Jay Ward needs more finishing work, it’s good to see progress at a position in need of legitimate island guys — because when Brian Flores is your defensive coordinator, you’re going to play on islands.

I’m not sure how Jaquelin Roy lasted until the fifth round — his tape seemed more like second- or third-round stuff to me — and if UAB running back DeWayne McBride can solve his fumbling issues, his speed and contact balance will win out impressively.

New England Patriots: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 17th pick (17): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

2nd round, 15th pick (46): Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

3rd round, 13th pick (76): Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

4th round, 5th pick (107): Jake Andrews, C, Troy

4th round, 10th pick (112): Chad Ryland, K, Maryland

4th round, 15th pick (117): Sidy Sow, G, Eastern Michigan

5th round, 9th pick (114): Atonio Mafi, G, UCLA

6th round, 10th pick (187): Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

6th round, 15th pick (192): Bryce Baringer, P, Michigan State

6th round, 33rd pick (210): Demario Douglas, WR, Liberty

6th round, 37th pick (214): Ameer Speed, DB, Michigan State

7th round, 28th pick (245): Isaiah Bolden, CB, Jackson State

The Patriots got a lot of “my guys” in this draft, so of course I’m going to like it. We can start with Christian Gonzalez, who somehow lasted to the 17th pick. Perhaps other teams were put off by the fact that Gonzalez is more of a technician than an aggressor, but there is no more purely athletic cornerback in this class, and he’s in the right environment to bring out a bit more of that aloha stuff. And I love the addition of Keion White, who can win inside and outside as a speed/power pass-rusher who will also surprise you with his ability to drop and cover.

I will be fascinated to see how Belichick deploys Marte Mapu, who, like Kyle Dugger a few years back, is a smaller-school safetybacker who shows his athletic tools from multiple spots. SIdy Sow and Atonio Mafi especially project well to help an offensive line in transition, and if the Patriots can get the most out of Kayshon Boutte, that’s going to be one of the steals of this class. Boutte was thought to be a first-round prospect before his disappointing 2022 season.

New Orleans Saints: B

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 29th pick (29): Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

2nd round, 9th pick (40): Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

3rd round, 8th pick (71): Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

4th round, 1st pick (103): Nick Saldiveri, G, Old Dominion

4th round, 25th pick (127): Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State

5th round, 11th pick (146): Jordan Howden, S, Minnesota

6th round, 18th pick (195): A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forset

The Saints lost a lot of talent along their defensive line in free agency, and they addressed that with authority in this draft. If Bryan Bresee can stay healthy, he’ll be one of the best interior disruptors in this entire draft class. He’s a natural one-gap penetrator, and you can line him up everywhere from nose shade to edge. I liked Isaiah Foskey’s tape more than some people I’ve talked to, and head coach Dennis Allen won’t have any trouble taking Foskey’s 12 sacks and 33 total pressures from last season and extracting that kind of production in his concepts.

The steal of this group is Wake Forest receiver A.T. Perry, who I thought would go in the second day. Perhaps the Demon Deacons’ offense is tough for NFL people to project (I would understand that), but Perry caught 81 passes for 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. I’m not sure how much “projecting” you need to do there. And the Saints can have Fresno State Alumni Day every day with Derek Carr and Jake Haener, who is a quality developmental quarterback.

New York Giants: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 24th pick (24): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

2nd round, 26th pick (57): John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

3rd round, 10th pick (73): Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

5th round, 37th pick (172): Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

6th round, 32nd pick (209): Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

7th round, 26th pick (243): Jordon Riley, DI, Oregon

7th round, 37th pick (254): Gervarrius Owens, S, Houston

The first four picks of this draft alone should have fans of Big Blue doing handsprings and huzzahs. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale dials up as much aggressive press coverage as anyone in the NFL, and Deonte Banks is absolutely the best press cornerback in this class. There are few better immediate fits between player and scheme in this entire class. John Michael Schmitz is a 10-year, plug-and-play starter in the middle of the offensive line; he’s a power blocker who reminds me of Alex Mack.

And how happy is Daniel Jones right now? He got his big contract, the Giants added Darren Waller and Parris Campbell in the offseason, and now, he’s got Jalin Hyatt to throw to, as well. Hyatt is a pure speed guy who can leverage defenders upfield even as he fills out his route palette. And Eric Gray is one of the more underrated backs in this class.

There was a lot to like about the Giants in Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach. Based on this draft, there should be even more in 2023.

New York Jets: B+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 15th pick (15): Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

2nd round, 12th pick (43): Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

4th round, 18th pick (120): Carter Warren, OT, Pitt

5th round, 8th pick (143): Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt

6th round, 7th pick (184): Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

6th round, 27th pick (204): Jarrick Bernard-Converse, CB, LSU

7th round, 3rd pick (220): Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

Sometimes as an NFL evaluator, you need to separate a prospect from a set of schemes that does him no favors. That was the case for the Jets and Will McDonald IV, who played inside the tackles far too often in Iowa State’s three-man fronts at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds. After selecting McDonald with the 15th pick, both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh said that McDonald’s days as a 4i were done, and thank goodness for that. He’s one of the quickest edge-rushers in this class, and his spin move will give offensive tackles fits. Douglas then added quality to an offensive line in need with Joe Tippman and Carter Warren, and Israel Abanikanda will add some thump to the run game.

Perhaps the most interesting pick is Old Dominion’s Zack Kuntz, who comes to Aaron Rodgers’ offense with measurables out the wazoo, and the ability to beat defenses deep over time.

Philadelphia Eagles: A+

(Syndication: Columbia Daily Tribune)

1st round, 9th pick (9): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

1st round, 30th pick (30): Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

3rd round, 2nd pick (65): Tyler Steen, OT, Alabama

3rd round, 3rd pick (66): Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

4th round, 3rd pick (105): Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

6th round, 11th pick (188): Tanner McKee, QB, Stanford

7th round, 32nd pick (249): Moro Ojomo, DI, Texas

At this point, I think we can see what Eagles general manager Howie Roseman’s master plan is. He wants to unleash every Georgia Bulldog he can on the rest of the league.

Let’s start with Jalen Carter, who I believed to be the best player in this draft based solely on his 2022 tape. Carter’s 2023 offseason was far less conclusive, of course, but the Eagles are betting hard that the right environment (and so many former Georgia teammates) will unlock all of that potential. It’s a risk, but with the ninth pick, not a huge one, based on what Carter could be. As far as Nolan Smith — well, I compared him to Haason Reddick, and now, the Eagles have two Haason Reddicks to deploy in their five-man fronts. Unlike Carter, Smith has no off-field dings at all — his only question was injury recovery. The Eagles concluded their Georgia trio with Kelee Ringo in the fourth round, which is right where I would have had him, based on tape. Ringo has been working with Richard Sherman this offseason to clean up the things that could cause trouble at the next level, and who better?

We’re not done yet, folks. Philly also stole Illinois’ Sydney Brown in the third round, and I had Brown as my second-best safety in this class behind only Alabama’s Brian Branch. And I don’t know how the Eagles got Texas’ Moro Ojomo in the seventh round, but he’s a nice hybrid tackle with five sacks and 26 quarterback hurries last season. Add in the lowball trade for ex-Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and once again, we have to stand back in wonderment at how Howie Roseman is getting away with all of this.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 14th pick (14): Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

2nd round, 1st pick (32): Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

2nd round, 18th pick (49): Keeanu Benton, DI, Wisconsin

3rd round, 30th pick (93): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

4th round, 30th pick (132): Nick Herbig, LB/EDGE, Wisconsin

7th round, 24th pick (241): Cory Trice Jr., CB, Purdue

7th round, 34th pick (251): Spencer Anderson, OG, Maryland

While one Pennsylvania team was taking every Georgia defender in sight, the other Pennsylvania team was doing the same with the Bulldogs’ best offensive prospects. Broderick Jones fits right away as a power tackle, but I am of the belief that he’d be an even better guard at the NFL level Either way, it’s a massive upgrade. And Darnell Washington should add some color to Matt Canada’s “all-stop” passing game with his blocking ability and Godzilla-like frame.

The marquee pick was Joey Porter Jr., the son of the linebacker the Steelers selected in the third round of the 1999 draft. Porter is a pure aggressive press cornerback with a wingspan longer than some offensive tackles in this class, which leads me to believe that Pittsburgh wants to play more in that style. Mike Tomlin isn’t stupid, and he’s a former defensive backs coach, so take that for what it’s worth. I also love the addition of Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton, who should solve this team’s recent interior defensive line issues that have forced Cameron Heyward to be Superman all the time. And Wisconsin’s Nick Herbig is an interesting edgebacker hybrid guy who can add pass rush in a situational sense.

The Steelers were not messing around in this draft — they went all out for physically dominant players who bring production and attitude right off the bus.

San Francisco 49ers: B-

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

3rd round, 24th pick (87): Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

3rd round, 36th pick (99): Jake Moody, K, Michigan

3rd round, 38th pick (101): Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

5th round, 20th pick (155): Darrell Luter Jr., CB, South Alabama

5th round, 38th pick (173): Robert Beal Jr., EDGE, Georgia

6th round, 39th pick (216): Dee Winters, LB, TCU

7th round, 30th pick (247): Brayden Willis, TE, Oklahoma

7th round, 36th pick (253): Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

7th round, 38th pick (255): Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue

The 49ers had until the end of the second day of the draft to sit around and think about things, which led them to take a kicker with their second pick. My favorite factoid about Jake Moody comes from the 49ers’ PR department:

Once met his idol, NFL K Matt Prater at a Detroit pizza parlor and was so excited to meet Prater that he blew off HOF WR Calvin Johnson, who eventually introduced himself during the conversation.

Well, at least the kid’s a kicker at heart. The pick I like the most in this group is Penn State’s Ji’Ayir Brown, who projects well as that kind of versatile safety the 49ers have loved through recent years. Think Jimmie Ward, and you won’t be far off. Beyond that, there are some reaches here, and perhaps not as many immediate contributors as you’d like, though I do like Georgia’s Robert Beal Jr. as a speed end. General manager John Lynch spoke after the pick of Beal’s “GTFO” ability, which is apparently a metric the 49ers’ staff uses to discern a defensive lineman’s ability to get off the snap as quickly as possible.

Seattle Seahawks: A+

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 5th pick (5): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

1st round, 20th pick (20): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

2nd round, 6th pick (37): Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

2nd round, 21st pick (52): Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

4th round, 6th pick (108): Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU

4th round, 21st pick (123): Cameron Young, DL, Michigan State

5th round, 16th pick (151): Mike Morris, DE, Michigan

5th round, 18th pick (154): Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

6th round, 21st pick (198): Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

7th round, 20th pick (237): Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

Thanks to the Russell Wilson trade, Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll came into this draft with the ability to make two first-round selections for the first time since 2010 — their first year together in the Emerald City. Schneider and Carroll got this draft rolling with Devon Witherspoon, the best cornerback in this class, and if you’re factoring in Jalen Carter’s off-field stuff, perhaps the best defensive player. Witherspoon has every attribute you want in a cornerback, and his combination of aggressiveness and match footwork should make him an instant star. Then, Seattle got Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th pick, and Smith-Njigba probably would have gone in the top 10 had he not lost so much of his 2022 season to injury. He’s Cooper Kupp, the sequel.

Seattle’s second round was far more like last year’s in that they took an edge-rusher and a running back. Derick Hall reminds me of Boye Mafe as a productive pass-rusher, and Zach Charbonnet is more of a Marshawn Lynch type than Kenneth Walker’s Melvin Gordon-style slasher profile. Charbonnet was my RB3 behind Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, for what it’s worth.

Perhaps the sleeper of this group — and a guy who might be a Day 1 starter — is Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi, who fills a need that Schneider and Carroll wouldn’t stop talking about before the draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports(

1st round, 19th pick (19): Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

2nd round, 17th pick (48): Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

3rd round, 19th pick (82): YaYa Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

5th round, 18th pick (153): SirVocea Dennis, LB, Pitt

5th round, 36th pick (171): Payne Durham, TE, Purdue

6th round, 4th pick (181): Josh Hayes, DB, Kansas State

6th round, 14th pick (191): Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska

6th round, 19th pick (196): Jose Ramirez, EDGE, Eastern Michigan

Calijah Kancey was my IDL2 in this class, and in other classes without a stud like Jalen Carter, me might have topped the list. Yes, he’s just 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds, but he’s a perfect attack rusher with ridiculous combine measurables that show up all over his tape. The Bucs have had to deal with Falcons tackle Grady Jarrett twice a year for a long time, and now, they have their own version. I also like Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis, who projects well as a speed/chase defender with a fascinating physical profile. He’s got Tyree Wilson’s upper body, and Russell Wilson’s lower body.

North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch looks more like a center to me than a tackle or guard, so we’ll see where the Bucs think he fits best. And YaYa Diaby, who had 10 sacks and 36 total pressures for Louisville last year, was a common name on sleeper lists.

You still have to wonder what the plan is at quarterback beyond Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, but starting with Kancey, who has total game-wrecking potential, there’s a lot of talent here.

Tennessee Titans: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 11th pick (11): Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

2nd round, 2nd pick (33): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

3rd round, 18th pick (81): Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

5th round, 12th pick (147): Josh White, TE, Cincinnati

6th round, 9th pick (186): Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

7th round, 11th pick (228): Colton Dowell, WR, Tennessee-Martin

The addition of Peter Skoronski combines best player available and positional need quite well. I’m not sure whether Skoronski will be an NFL tackle, but if the Titans kick him inside to guard, I think he could be the next Zack Martin. And Tulane’s Tyjae Spears is a personal favorite — few prospects in this class were more fun to watch, and with his power, contact balance, and ability as a receiver, Spears is more than just a smaller gadget guy. He could be another Austin Ekeler. Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan went about where he should have as a monstrously gifted blocker with all kinds of technical work ahead of him.

The extent to which you deem Tennessee’s draft an eventual success is how the Titans hit on Will Levis, who they traded up to take early in the second round. Levis is a power thrower with plus athleticism, but the accuracy and decision-making are below par. I thought that Levis had third-round tape, but we’ll see if the Titans can give him the offensive structure and defined reads he’ll need to succeed over time.

Washington Commanders: B

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

1st round, 16th pick (16): Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

2nd round, 16th pick (47): Jartavius Martin, DB, Illinois

3rd round, 34th pick (97th): Ricky Stromberg. C, Arkansas

4th round, 16th pick (118): Braeden Daniels, OG, Utah

5th round, 2nd pick (137): KJ Henry, EDGE, Clemson

6th round, 16th pick (193): Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Kentucky

7th round, 16th pick (233): Andre Jones Jr., EDGE, Louisiana

Washington is already getting poleaxed for taking Emmanuel Forbes with Christian Gonzalez still on the board, but if your preference is for a rangier, aggressive cornerback with insane production (14 interceptions and an FBS-record six pick-sixes in his collegiate career), Forbes hits the mark, especially if he’s able to add to his 166-pound frame. There should be fewer arguments about the addition of Illinois’ Jartavius Martin; he’s a corner-to-safety convert who can succeed all over your secondary. Ricky Stromberg and Braeden Daniels add to a line in need, and if there’s a sleeper here, it might be Andre Jones Jr., who racked up 20 sacks and 109 total pressures over for seasons as a starter for the Ragin’ Cajuns. And watch out for KJ Henry, who had five sacks and 53 total pressures last season for Clemson.

The Commanders have made their statement at quarterback — they are clearly all-in on Sam Howell, and I don’t disagree with that assessment.

