2023 NFL draft: Final 2-round projections
The 2023 NFL draft is almost upon us so it is time for one final projection. This time we went two rounds so let us know in the comments what you think of these picks.
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama
2) Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
3) Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
4) Indianapolis Colts - QB Will Levis, Kentucky
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
7) Las Vegas Raiders - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
8) Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
11) Tennessee Titans - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
13) Green Bay Packers* (from N.Y. Jets) - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
14) New England Patriots - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
16) Washington Commanders - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
17) Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
18) Detroit Lions - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
20) Seattle Seahawks - G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
21) Los Angeles Chargers - WR Jordan Addison, USC
22) Baltimore Ravens - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
23) Minnesota Vikings - DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt
24) Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
25) New York Giants - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
26) Dallas Cowboys - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
27) Buffalo Bills - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
28) Cincinnati Bengals - S Brian Branch, Alabama
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
30) Philadelphia Eagles - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
31) Kansas City Chiefs - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
33) Houston Texans - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
34) Arizona Cardinals - C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota
35) Indianapolis Colts - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
36) Los Angeles Rams - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
38) Las Vegas Raiders - DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
39) Carolina Panthers - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
40) New Orleans Saints - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
41) Tennessee Titans - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
42) Green Bay Packers* (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets) - QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
43) New York Jets - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
44) Atlanta Falcons - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
45) Green Bay Packers - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
46) New England Patriots - EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
47) Washington Commanders - G Steve Avila, TCU
48) Detroit Lions - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
49) Pittsburgh Steelers - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida
51) Miami Dolphins - OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
52) Seattle Seahawks - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
54) Los Angeles Chargers - CB DJ Turner, Michigan
55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
56) Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
57) New York Giants - S Sydney Brown, Illinois
58) Dallas Cowboys - LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
59) Buffalo Bills - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
60) Cincinnati Bengals - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State
61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
62) Philadelphia Eagles - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
63) Kansas City Chiefs - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
