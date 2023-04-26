2023 NFL draft: Final 2-round projections

The 2023 NFL draft is almost upon us so it is time for one final projection. This time we went two rounds so let us know in the comments what you think of these picks.

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago) - QB Bryce Young, Alabama

2) Houston Texans - QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

3) Arizona Cardinals - EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

4) Indianapolis Colts - QB Will Levis, Kentucky

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams) - CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

7) Las Vegas Raiders - QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

8) Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina) - OL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

11) Tennessee Titans - WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland) - EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

13) Green Bay Packers* (from N.Y. Jets) - EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

14) New England Patriots - CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay) - OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

16) Washington Commanders - CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

17) Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

18) Detroit Lions - TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

20) Seattle Seahawks - G O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

21) Los Angeles Chargers - WR Jordan Addison, USC

22) Baltimore Ravens - EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

23) Minnesota Vikings - DT Calijah Kancey, Pitt

24) Jacksonville Jaguars - TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

25) New York Giants - LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

26) Dallas Cowboys - RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

27) Buffalo Bills - WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

28) Cincinnati Bengals - S Brian Branch, Alabama

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver) - EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

30) Philadelphia Eagles - DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

31) Kansas City Chiefs - OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

32) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) - CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

33) Houston Texans - WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

34) Arizona Cardinals - C John Michael-Schmitz, Minnesota

35) Indianapolis Colts - WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

36) Los Angeles Rams - RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

37) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) - C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

38) Las Vegas Raiders - DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

39) Carolina Panthers - EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

40) New Orleans Saints - CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

41) Tennessee Titans - OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

42) Green Bay Packers* (from Cleveland through N.Y. Jets) - QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

43) New York Jets - LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

44) Atlanta Falcons - WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

45) Green Bay Packers - TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

46) New England Patriots - EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

47) Washington Commanders - G Steve Avila, TCU

48) Detroit Lions - DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

49) Pittsburgh Steelers - EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

50) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DT Gervon Dexter, Florida

51) Miami Dolphins - OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

52) Seattle Seahawks - LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

53) Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) - CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

54) Los Angeles Chargers - CB DJ Turner, Michigan

55) Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) - WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

56) Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

57) New York Giants - S Sydney Brown, Illinois

58) Dallas Cowboys - LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

59) Buffalo Bills - RB Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

60) Cincinnati Bengals - TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

61) Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) - DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

62) Philadelphia Eagles - WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

63) Kansas City Chiefs - DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

