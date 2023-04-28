2023 NFL draft: fan reactions to Seahawks drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba
The Seattle Seahawks are making great use of their two first round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. First up was cornerback Devon Witherspoon. Fan reactions online to Witherspoon were a bit mixed, mostly due to an expectation of potentially drafting Jalen Carter.
However, this is most assuredly not the case with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The reactions are overwhelmingly positive, and they should be. Smith-Njigba missed almost all of last season with a hamstring injury, but when healthy, he is a force of nature.
The Seahawks were in need of a legitimate No. 3 receiver, and they have found one.