2023 NFL draft: Falcons top-30 visits tracker
The Atlanta Falcons are ramping up their scouting as we get closer to the 2023 NFL draft (April 27-29). Teams are scheduling their top-30 draft visits in which they are allowed to meet and interview up to 30 different college prospects.
So, which players are scheduled to meet with Atlanta? Stay up to date with each reported pre-draft visit using our tracker below.
QB Anthony Richardson - Florida
Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits in April scheduled with Panthers (pick #1), Colts (4), Raiders (7), Falcons (8) and Titans (11), per sources.
Richardson is in Gainesville this week ahead of his Florida pro day Thursday, final of top QB prospects to make their pro day mark.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2023
RB Keaton Mitchell - East Carolina
The #Falcons have a pre-draft visit scheduled with East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell on April 14 https://t.co/4LAq2zOGud
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 3, 2023
RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane
Tulane RB Tyjae Spears says he had visits scheduled with the #Falcons and #Jaguars.
Will attend #Saints local day later as well. Mentioned that he has another team scheduled as well.
— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 16, 2023
WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss
Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo visited with the Steelers and Titans. Here are the other visits he has lined up:
Patriots
Ravens
Cowboys
Bears
Panthers
Falcons
Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month and had 861 receiving yards/5 TDs for the Rebs this past year
— Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 29, 2023
WR Jayden Reed - Michigan State
Michigan State WR Jayden Reed is visiting the Atlanta #Falcons today pic.twitter.com/gHHBKGISf7
— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 21, 2023
WR Quentin Johnston - TCU
The #Falcons will host TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston on pre-draft visit https://t.co/YGS2Xg5UD7
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 3, 2023
WR Trey Palmer - Nebraska
Confirmed meetings for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer:
• Jets
• Giants
• Falcons
• Bucs
Scheduled to meet with the Broncos today, per source.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2023
OL O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida
Florida's Pro Day is tomorrow and IOL O'Cyrus Torrence spent the night meeting with the #Titans, #Saints and #Falcons, per league source. https://t.co/gU4yjLU4Z8
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 30, 2023
DL Cameron Young - Mississippi State
There isn't a better run stopper in the 2023 NFL Draft than @HailStateFB DL @Cameron21Young.
Young met formally and virtually #Seahawks. Met virtually with #Packers and #Broncos. Recently visited #Falcons on a Top 30.
✍️ @TheDraftNetwork https://t.co/Kl23KrZoGl
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 23, 2023
DL Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern
The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons hosted Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore on a Top 30 visit, per source.
One of the more unique athletes in the class and a potential dominant presence on Sundays.
— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 27, 2023
LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas
The #Falcons have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown https://t.co/dNvvuBlJSE
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 4, 2023
S Brian Branch - Alabama
Alabama All-Americna safety Brian Branch @AlabamaFTBL has visits with #Texans #Commanders #Raiders #VIkings #Lions #Falcons and private workout with #Bills, per league sources @KPRC2https://t.co/ztnRHMg6fK
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2023
S Jammie Robinson - Florida State
.@FSUFootball S Jammie Robinson met formally at the NFL Combine with the #Bills, #Falcons, #Broncos, #49ers and #Lions, per source.
Robinson is a versatile defender with plenty of interest in his services.
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023
TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion (virtual meeting)
The #Falcons held a virtual meeting with Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz https://t.co/mA7qiPRrnI
— The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 4, 2023
