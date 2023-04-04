2023 NFL draft: Falcons top-30 visits tracker

The Atlanta Falcons are ramping up their scouting as we get closer to the 2023 NFL draft (April 27-29). Teams are scheduling their top-30 draft visits in which they are allowed to meet and interview up to 30 different college prospects.

So, which players are scheduled to meet with Atlanta? Stay up to date with each reported pre-draft visit using our tracker below.

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

Anthony Richardson has top-30 visits in April scheduled with Panthers (pick #1), Colts (4), Raiders (7), Falcons (8) and Titans (11), per sources. Richardson is in Gainesville this week ahead of his Florida pro day Thursday, final of top QB prospects to make their pro day mark. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 27, 2023

RB Keaton Mitchell - East Carolina

The #Falcons have a pre-draft visit scheduled with East Carolina RB Keaton Mitchell on April 14 https://t.co/4LAq2zOGud — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 3, 2023

RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane

Tulane RB Tyjae Spears says he had visits scheduled with the #Falcons and #Jaguars. Will attend #Saints local day later as well. Mentioned that he has another team scheduled as well. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) March 16, 2023

WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss

Story continues

Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo visited with the Steelers and Titans. Here are the other visits he has lined up: Patriots

Ravens

Cowboys

Bears

Panthers

Falcons Mingo ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month and had 861 receiving yards/5 TDs for the Rebs this past year — Jon Sokoloff (@JonSokoloff) March 29, 2023

WR Jayden Reed - Michigan State

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

The #Falcons will host TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston on pre-draft visit https://t.co/YGS2Xg5UD7 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 3, 2023

WR Trey Palmer - Nebraska

Confirmed meetings for Nebraska WR Trey Palmer: • Jets

• Giants

• Falcons

• Bucs Scheduled to meet with the Broncos today, per source. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 23, 2023

OL O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida

Florida's Pro Day is tomorrow and IOL O'Cyrus Torrence spent the night meeting with the #Titans, #Saints and #Falcons, per league source. https://t.co/gU4yjLU4Z8 — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 30, 2023

DL Cameron Young - Mississippi State

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons hosted Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore on a Top 30 visit, per source. One of the more unique athletes in the class and a potential dominant presence on Sundays. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 27, 2023

LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas

The #Falcons have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown https://t.co/dNvvuBlJSE — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 4, 2023

S Brian Branch - Alabama

S Jammie Robinson - Florida State

.@FSUFootball S Jammie Robinson met formally at the NFL Combine with the #Bills, #Falcons, #Broncos, #49ers and #Lions, per source. Robinson is a versatile defender with plenty of interest in his services. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 2, 2023

TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion (virtual meeting)

The #Falcons held a virtual meeting with Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz https://t.co/mA7qiPRrnI — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) April 4, 2023

[lawrence-related id=111903,111893,111864,111866,111849,111842]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire