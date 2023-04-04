2023 NFL draft: Falcons top-30 visits tracker

The Atlanta Falcons are ramping up their scouting as we get closer to the 2023 NFL draft (April 27-29). Teams are scheduling their top-30 draft visits in which they are allowed to meet and interview up to 30 different college prospects.

So, which players are scheduled to meet with Atlanta? Stay up to date with each reported pre-draft visit using our tracker below.

QB Anthony Richardson - Florida

RB Keaton Mitchell - East Carolina

RB Tyjae Spears - Tulane

WR Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss

WR Jayden Reed - Michigan State

WR Quentin Johnston - TCU

WR Trey Palmer - Nebraska

OL O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida

DL Cameron Young - Mississippi State

DL Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

LB DeMarvion Overshown - Texas

S Brian Branch - Alabama

S Jammie Robinson - Florida State

TE Zack Kuntz - Old Dominion (virtual meeting)

