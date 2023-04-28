2023 NFL draft: Everything you need to know about the Bears on Day 2
The 2023 NFL draft kicked off with a chaotic first round, which included the Chicago Bears trading down one spot and landing their top offensive tackle in Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.
Heading into Day 2, the Bears have needs at defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. Chicago has three picks between Rounds 2 and 3, where there’s a chance to grab some impact players at positions of need. They also have six selections on Day 3.
Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Bears on Day 2 of the NFL draft– from draft order, prospects for every round of the draft, team needs and everything in between.
The Basics
What: 2023 NFL draft
Where: Kansas City, Mo.
When: Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Bears’ remaining 2023 draft picks
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images
Round 1
No. 9: OT Darnell Wright
Round 2
No. 53 (from BAL)
No. 61 (from SF via CAR)
Round 3
No. 64
Round 4
No. 103
No. 133 (from PHI)
Round 5
No. 136
No. 148 (from NE via BAL)
Round 6
Round 7
No. 218
No. 258 (compensatory)
Rounds 2 & 3 draft order
Best available on Day 2
Bears' biggest positional needs
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Edge rusher: Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front.
Defensive tackle: The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation.
Cornerback: Cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense.
Bears Wire Staff predicts Chicago's Day 2 picks
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
Round 3, Pick 64: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Round 2, Pick 53: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE, Derick Hall, Auburn
Round 3, Pick 64: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 53: C/G Steve Avila, TCU
Round 2, Pick 61: DE Byron Young, Tennessee
Round 3, Pick 64: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 61: CB Clark Phillips II, Utah
Round 3, Pick 76 (from NE): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State – TRADE!
Mock draft round-up for Day 2
ESPN
Round 2, Pick 53: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Round 2, Pick 61: ILB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
The Athletic
Round 2, Pick 53: G/C Joe Tippman, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 61: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Round 3, Pick 64: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Pro Football Focus
Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn
Round 3, Pick 64: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Draft Network
Round 2, Pick 53: EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
Round 2, Pick 61: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida
CBS Sports
Round 2, Pick 53: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida
Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee
Round 3, Pick 64: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston
Sports Illustrated
Round 2, Pick 53: C/G Steve Avila, TCU
Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
Round 3, Pick 64: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
See more Day 2 mock drafts
Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Bears
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Projected starting offense
QB
LT
RB
LG
WR
C
WR
RG
Nate Davis
WR
RT
Darnell Wright (R)
TE
Projected starting defense
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
DE
DT
Justin Jones
DT
Andrew Billings
DE
Trevis Gipson/Rasheem Green/Rookie
WLB
MLB
SLB
CB
Jaylon Johnson
CB
Kyler Gordon
CB
Kindle Vildor/Rookie
FS
Eddie Jackson
SS
Jaquan Brisker
Projected starting special teams
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
K
P
LS
Patrick Scales
Bears 2023 NFL draft position previews
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
We preview the draft on our Bears Wire Podcast
More Draft Coverage
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
