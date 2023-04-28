2023 NFL draft: Everything you need to know about the Bears on Day 2

The 2023 NFL draft kicked off with a chaotic first round, which included the Chicago Bears trading down one spot and landing their top offensive tackle in Tennessee’s Darnell Wright.

Heading into Day 2, the Bears have needs at defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. Chicago has three picks between Rounds 2 and 3, where there’s a chance to grab some impact players at positions of need. They also have six selections on Day 3.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the Bears on Day 2 of the NFL draft– from draft order, prospects for every round of the draft, team needs and everything in between.

The Basics

What: 2023 NFL draft

Where: Kansas City, Mo.

When: Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. CT (Rounds 2-3)

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Bears’ remaining 2023 draft picks

Round 1 No. 9: OT Darnell Wright Round 2 No. 53 (from BAL) No. 61 (from SF via CAR) Round 3 No. 64 Round 4 No. 103 No. 133 (from PHI) Round 5 No. 136 No. 148 (from NE via BAL) Round 6 Round 7 No. 218 No. 258 (compensatory)

Rounds 2 & 3 draft order

Best available on Day 2

Bears' biggest positional needs

Edge rusher: Chicago had the league’s worst pass rush in 2022, where they totaled just 20 sacks in 17 games. The fact that rookie safety Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks (4) says everything you need to know about the lack of a pass rush up front.

Defensive tackle: The Bears had the worst defensive line in the NFL least season, and defensive tackle Justin Jones was probably the only player worth bringing back as a starter. Chicago signed Andrew Billings to a one-year deal in free agency, where he’ll serve as the 1-technique as part of the defensive line rotation.

Cornerback: Cornerback is a premier position that Poles will look to upgrade. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal, where he appears poised for an extension. Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie year where he started putting it together in the final stretch. But outside of those guys, the Bears need a solid CB3 for this defense.

Bears Wire Staff predicts Chicago's Day 2 picks

Alyssa Barbieri

Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Round 3, Pick 64: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Brendan Sugrue

Round 2, Pick 53: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

Round 2, Pick 61: EDGE, Derick Hall, Auburn

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Ryan Fedrau

Round 2, Pick 53: C/G Steve Avila, TCU

Round 2, Pick 61: DE Byron Young, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick 64: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Nate Atkins

Round 2, Pick 53: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Round 2, Pick 61: CB Clark Phillips II, Utah

Round 3, Pick 76 (from NE): LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State – TRADE!

Mock draft round-up for Day 2

Round 2, Pick 53 : CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Round 2, Pick 61: ILB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Round 2, Pick 53 : G/C Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

Round 2, Pick 61 : CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Round 3, Pick 64: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Round 2, Pick 53 : DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Round 2, Pick 61 : EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Round 3, Pick 64: OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Round 2, Pick 53 : EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Round 2, Pick 61: DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Round 2, Pick 53 : DT Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida

Round 2, Pick 61 : EDGE Byron Young, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick 64: WR Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Round 2, Pick 53 : C/G Steve Avila, TCU

Round 2, Pick 61 : EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Round 3, Pick 64: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

See more Day 2 mock drafts

Prospects for every round of the NFL draft for the Bears

Projected starting offense

Projected starting defense

DE DeMarcus Walker DT Justin Jones DT Andrew Billings DE Trevis Gipson/Rasheem Green/Rookie WLB T.J. Edwards MLB Tremaine Edmunds SLB Jack Sanborn CB Jaylon Johnson CB Kyler Gordon CB Kindle Vildor/Rookie FS Eddie Jackson SS Jaquan Brisker

Projected starting special teams

K Cairo Santos P Trenton Gill LS Patrick Scales

Bears 2023 NFL draft position previews

We preview the draft on our Bears Wire Podcast

And our Bears Bingo Card for the NFL draft to follow along:

More Draft Coverage

