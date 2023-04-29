2023 NFL draft: Everything you need to know about Colts on Day 3
The Indianapolis Colts will conclude the 2023 NFL draft Saturday with eight selections over the final four rounds.
They’ve added some intriguing talent through the first two days of the draft and now will be looking to add some depth and competition to all three phases of the roster.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Colts as they enter the final day of the draft:
General Information
What: 2023 NFL draft
Where: Kansas City, Mo.
When: Saturday, April 27, 12:00 p.m. ET (Rounds 4-7)
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Colts' remaining picks
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
No. 106
No. 110 (via ATL)
Round 5
No. 138
No. 141 (via LV)
No. 162 (via BUF)
No. 176 (via DAL)
Round 6
Round 7
No. 221
No. 236 (via TB)
Best prospects remaining
