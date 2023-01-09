2023 NFL draft: Every player taken with 1st overall pick in the last 10 years

The Chicago Bears have secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft (thanks to some help from Lovie Smith’s Houston Texans).

When looking back at the players previously selected first overall, it’s no surprise that most were quarterbacks. And given the Bears won’t be drafting a quarterback (as they have Justin Fields), there will no doubt be quarterback-needy teams calling GM Ryan Poles looking to move up to that top spot.

For all intents and purposes, Chicago controls the draft. And Poles will have several avenues to consider ahead of the draft. Even if the Bears don’t wind up trading the pick, there are some top defensive talents available, including Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Here’s a quick look back at every player selected first overall dating back to the 2013 NFL draft:

2022: EDGE Travon Walker (Jaguars)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

2021: QB Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

2020: QB Joe Burrow (Bengals)

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2019: QB Kyler Murray (Cardinals)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

2018: QB Baker Mayfield (Browns)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2017: EDGE Myles Garrett (Browns)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2016: QB Jared Goff (Rams)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2015: QB Jameis Winston (Buccaneers)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2014: DE Jadeveon Clowney (Texans)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2013: OT Eric Fisher (Chiefs)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire