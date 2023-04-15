2023 NFL draft: ESPN names two LBs to ‘keep an eye on’ in Round 1 for the Bills

The linebacker spot is a glaring need for the Buffalo Bills as the 2023 NFL draft is now under two weeks away.

Really, it might be the only position under that category for the team.

Because of that, using a first-round selection on the position–regardless of a player’s draft stock–is not out of the question.

Most of the prospects that could fit the mold to take Tremaine Edmunds’ former position in Buffalo. after he signed with the Chicago Bears. might not be consider first rounders. However, a few of them are called potential early second-round picks, which puts the Bills in a position to… not mess around. Just take your guy.

And who could that “guy” be? ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid names two to keep in mind.

Some project Iowa’s Jack Campbell as the fit in Buffalo at linebacker. But instead, the ESPN report names two others, Drew Sanders from Arkansas and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson.

With only days separating us between now and when Buffalo is on the clock at No. 27 overall in Round 1, keep those names in mind.

Here’s ESPN’s full linebacker breakdown for the Bills:

What we’re hearing about the Bills’ draft: If they do try to fill the void left by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds signing with the Bears in free agency, here are two prospects to keep an eye on in Round 1: Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and Trenton Simpson (Clemson), who have already visited the Bills. Buffalo also has done a ton of homework on wide receivers in this class and could take one in the first round. — Reid

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire