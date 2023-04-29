2023 NFL draft: East High alum Siaki Ika selected by Cleveland Browns

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. | Darron Cummings, Associated Press

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika first rose to football prominence at East High in Salt Lake City, where he racked up more than 200 total tackles during his junior and senior seasons.

The four-star recruit had a number of high-profile college offers, including from BYU coach Kalani Sitake, who had been watching him play since elementary school.

Ika ultimately chose to begin his college career at LSU, and he helped the Tigers win the 2019 national championship as a true freshman. The next year, he entered the transfer portal mid-season and enrolled at Baylor in January 2021.

At Baylor, the 6-foot-3, 335 pound Ika raised his profile and earned All-Big 12 honors for his play. He logged 25 tackles in 2021 and 24 in 2022, and he ultimately decided to forego his final year of eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft.

The decision has led Ika to the Cleveland Browns, who selected him with the 98th overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday.

Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a sack in the first half, during an NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Provo, Utah. | George Frey, Associated Press

Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. | Sam Hodde, Associated Press

Iowa State offensive lineman Darrell Simmons Jr. (55) blocks Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. | Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 31-24. | Sam Hodde, Associated Press

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (14) keeps the ball for a long gain as Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) pursues in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. | Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

What NFL draft experts said about Siaki Ika

“While he has the potential to become a highly effective block-eater as an odd or even front nose tackle, he’s quick enough off the snap to penetrate and disrupt play design if teams try to block him one-on-one. While he’s unlikely to see passing downs, Ika does have enough athleticism and hand work to challenge the pocket from time to time.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

“Siaki Ika’s lateral agility at his size is a sight to behold. Centers expected him to try to play through them, and Ika consistently left them grasping at air over the course of his Baylor career.” — Michael Renner for Pro Football Focus.

“Ika is a nimble, disruptive big man with stout, powerful traits, but all of his impressive parts don’t consistently add up to impact plays.” — Dane Brugler, The Athletic.

What experts said about the selection

“Defensive tackle was one of our top needs for the Browns, both immediately and in the future. Dalvin Tomlinson was signed to a long-term deal, but Jordan Elliott enters free agency after the season. Ika is a more traditional nose tackle prospect, but he’ll collapse the pocket in the passing game when put into the right situations.” — Matt Miller, ESPN.

“In no way, shape or form did we expect Ika to last this long — nor did we see him going after Brodric Martin. Despite Ika’s limited value as an ox-strong nose tackle, he plays with good stamina and was more of a playmaker prior to last season. This is good value here.” — Eric Edholm, NFL.com.

Previous East High players who made it to the NFL