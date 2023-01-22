2023 NFL draft: Early Steelers big board
As the NFL season winds down, we turn out attention to the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason including the 2023 NFL draft. Before the draft season gets into full swing, here is our early Steelers big board for the Steelers top draft needs. These top fives are based on the most realistic options that will be on the board for the Steelers so no Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter but we understand they are the best at edge rusher and defensive tackle respectively.
Inside linebacker
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
1-Trenton Simpson, Clemson
2-Noah Sewell, Oregon
3-Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
4-Owen Pappoe, Auburn
5-Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Offensive tackle
1-Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
2-Broderick Jones, Georgia
3-Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
4-Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
5-Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Defensive tackle
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
1-Siaki Ika, Baylor
2-Gervon Dexter, Florida
3-Mazi Smith, Michigan
4-Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
5-Keondre Coburn, Texas
Cornerback
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
1-Joey Porter Jr. Penn State
2-Clark Phillips III, Utah
3-Eli Ricks, Alabama
4-Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
5-Tyrique Stevenson, Miami
Wide receiver
The Columbus Dispatch
1-Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
2-Kayshon Boutte, LSU
3-Josh Downs, North Carolina
4-Zay Flowers, Boston College
5-Rashee Rice, SMU
Edge rusher
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
1-Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
2-B.J. Ojulari, LSU
3-Nolan Smith, Georgia
4-Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
5-Andre Carter II, Army