2023 NFL draft: Eagles trade up to No. 9 to select DT Jalen Carter

The Philadelphia Eagles just continue to reload at defensive line. After losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency, they just trade up one spot in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft and draft former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Moving up one spot only cost the Eagles a fourth-round pick and assured Philadelphia would get one of the true blue-chip defenders in the entire draft. He also rejoins former teammate college Jordan Davis to form what will surely be one of the top defensive fronts in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire