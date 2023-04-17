2023 NFL Draft: Eagles reload with multiple dynamic defenders in a Full 7-round mock

The NFL draft provides a yearly influx of talent, and the teams that can find immediate contributors in any round usually have the most success.

Only a tiny percentage of this incoming class will make their mark on the league as a rookie.

With Philadelphia set to sign Jalen Hurts to a massive deal, GM Howie Roseman needs all his picks to deliver the goods immediately.

That means the Birds will likely trade down at some point to accrue assets, and Roseman needs to hit big on all three nights.

In the latest Eagles Wire seven-round mock draft, we finally make a trade, swapping picks with the NFC North Detroit Lions.

The Eagles give the Lions the 10th and 62nd picks in exchange for No. 18 overall, No. 48, and No. 55 in the second round.

Using a mock draft simulator, Philadelphia reloads with dynamic and versatile playmakers on both sides of the football.

18. Brian Branch S Alabama

At No. 10 overall, Philadelphia swaps pick with the Lions, landing the 18th pick and two extra second-round selections.

A free safety that can flourish in the slot, Branch plays a role perfect for modern NFL defenses.

After watching the defense suffer without Avonte Maddox, Branch would give Philadelphia the versatility they had with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the lineup.

The former Alabama All-American is a hybrid that could mesh well in the lineup with Terrell Edmunds and Reed Blankenship while being able to slide down into the slot as an upgrade over Josiah Scott.

Branch saw over 1,100 snaps in the slot over his career and is an exceptional tackler who brings elite run defense to the table in addition to his coverage skills.

30. Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh

A talented defender, Kancey would be the shortest defensive tackle on the Eagles’ current roster.

The Miami, Florida native was a unanimous All-American, the 15th in Pitt program history, and the first player to accomplish the feat since Aaron Donald (2013).

Kancey recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks in 11 games.

48. Felix Anudike-Uzomah EDGE Kansas State

A Second Team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anukike-Unomah had 46 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

That effort translated into a highly productive pass rusher for Kansas State, logging 19½ sacks and 25½ tackles for loss over the past two seasons.

55. Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA

Big, fast, and physical both between the tackles and in the open field, Charbonnet is a handful to bring down despite not being overly elusive.

Charbonnet scored 11 touchdowns at Michigan in 2019 before transferring to UCLA, where he ran for 1,137 yards and 13 scores (5.6 average), and in 2020 he ran for 1,359 with 14 (7.0).

94. Jayden Reed WR Michigan State

Reed has a great release off the line of scrimmage and plays with smooth speed and control.

Jayden Reed was a highlight machine in East Lansing. We asked the former @MSU_Football WR to rank his 5️⃣ favorite plays. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cu5SfrxLHS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 12, 2023

With Quez Watkins entering the final year of his contract, the former Michigan State star could be the perfect third or fourth wide receiver.

219. Nick Herbig EDGE Wisconsin

The younger brother of former Eagles offensive guard Nate Herbig, Nick is a three-year starter as a 3-4 outside linebacker at Wisconsin.

Herbig lacks the size and strength to play a conventional linebacker role but could slide right behind Haason Reddick or Josh Sweat as a TJ Watt-style player in the pass rush rotation.

248. Caleb Chandler, G, Louisville

The athletic guard earned All-ACC honors for the Cardinals in 2021.

