2023 NFL draft: DT Jalen Carter makes odd decision on predraft visits

Former Georgia standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter has become quite the polarizing figure among NFL draft prospects. After a strong 2022 season, Carter entered the offseason with an opportunity to be the No. 1 overall pick. Then everything went wrong.

After some legal problems that pulled him away from the NFL Scouting Combine, Carter showed up out of shape at the Georgia pro day and failed to show he could bounce back from one set of problems and instead replaced them with another.

Now, in a bizarre turn of events, Carter and his agent Drew Rosenhaus have decided not to do any pre-draft visits with any teams picking outside of the Top 10.

I suppose this is the ultimate example of a bet on yourself but it makes very little practical sense. First, there’s a real chance Carter does all out of the Top 10 and if so, he’s essentially alienated all those teams. Even more than that, he’s banking on exactly zero teams outside of the Top 10 being willing to trade up for him. Bold strategy, Cotton, let’s see if it pays off for him.

Carter is a player who might actually be in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers if he keeps up these strange decisions. But would Pittsburgh even entertain the idea at this point? Let us know in the comments below.

From Path to the Draft: A look at #UGA DT Jalen Carter’s pre-draft strategy of declining visits from teams outside the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/qBvPgNJSPU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

Steelers Pre-draft visit tracker 2023 NFL draft: Steelers should avoid a wide receiver in the first 2 rounds Steelers 2023 NFL draft positional preview: Offensive tackle

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire