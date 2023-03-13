2023 NFL Draft: Drew Sanders scouting report

A linebacker who helped change the entire culture of the Arkansas defense, Drew Sanders will look to leave a similar impact at the next level as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Razorback’s defensive leader:

Vitals

Height: 6-5

Weight: 232

Class: Junior

Strengths

A versatile athlete who excels in multiple phases of the game, Drew Sanders can be drafted to play a variation of positions and showed off that skillset in his only year as a starter with Arkansas last season. In twelve games with the Razorbacks he wracked up 103 tackles, nine and a half sacks, and four turnovers during that span.

As a pass rusher Sanders is a menace wherever he is lined up, showing a unique ability to use his length and explosion combined with a fantastic pass rushing toolbox to harass quarterbacks when asked to rush. He is explosive and speedy enough to come off the edge and beat tackles as well, which is rare for an athlete with his athletic gifts. He uses his hands well with excellent swim moves and the ability to swat away blocks to get into the backfield, he squares up well, and while he does not always land the sack his impact is felt constantly with an incredible motor.

As an off ball linebacker Sanders is also very effective, he uses that same burst and speed to be a rangy pass defender with the ability to sit in a zone and launch himself into windows to disrupt passes or make plays on receivers right away. He is keen to recognize when to disengage from coverage and burst into open gaps along the offensive line to maximize disruption. His motor and quickness suit him well in run defense as well, as he always seems to be near the football and overall is a good thumper who can bring ball carriers down fairly consistently.

Weaknesses

At the next level Drew Sanders will need to add some mass and play strength to his game as there were a few too many times he could get swallowed up in the rummage of a running attack. If offensive lineman get to the second level and put hands on him, he can find himself removed from the play, and while he does possess counter moves, he needs to get stronger and bigger to use them more consistently. This will also help him in securing more tackles as there are few cases of him whiffing on both sacks and tackles of the ball carrier by simply being out muscled or balanced.

His one year of experience will also bring into question if he can create this high level of production consistently, especially at the next level where everyone is bigger and faster.

Projection

Drew Sanders is an ultra productive and gifted football player, he can be slotted into any linebacker position or as a pure edge rusher and he will likely excel at any role, with an awesome athletic profile and the ability to develop quickly. He may ultimately be best served as an edge rushing linebacker, where he can develop his already excellent pass rushing skills even more, and drop into coverage when asked. He will need to add some strength and mass at the next level as to not be targeted and attacked in the running game, but he has enough moves and counters to grow with his body and excel in that as well. There is a lot of reasons to love Sanders and he should be one of the first linebackers off the board.

Projection: Top 20 Pick

