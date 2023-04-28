2023 NFL draft: Devon Witherspoon’s college stats

The Seattle Seahawks made their move and picked cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the 5th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As many fans were expecting Jalen Carter, shifting to a corner many might not have thought about is a bit of an adjustment.

The Seahawks got a great prospect, but for those who didn’t watch much Fighting Illini football, it’s time we examine Witherspoon’s college statistics after four years at Illinois.

Total tackles: 157 (11.5 for a loss)

Pass defenses: 25

Interceptions: 5

When looking further at the advanced statistics, it becomes more clear Seattle got a quality player at No. 5 overall.

PFF coverage grade: 92.5

PFF run defense: 78.6

Completion rate allowed: 35.5%

Passer rating when targeted: 25.3

ESPN analyst and noted Seahawks fan Mina Kimes had further advanced statistics as well.

A few stats: -QBR of 5.2 in coverage (1st)

-EPA/play was -0.83 (1st)

-1.4 PBU/game (1st) You get the idea…. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 28, 2023

Height: 5’11 1/2″

Weight: 181 lbs.

Arm length: 31 1/4″

Hand size: 8 7/8″

