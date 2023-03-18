2023 NFL Draft: Devon Achane scouting report

An electric but undersized running back from Texas A&M, Devon Achane is going to look to take his blazing speed to the next level as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Aggie’s playmaker:

Vitals

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 188 pounds

Class: Junior

40 Time: 4.32 seconds

Strengths

As sparsely used as Devon Achane was throughout his three years with the Aggies, he certainly made his impact felt on the field when he did get his opportunities. This rung especially true last year when he was handed the starting gig where he toted the ball 196 times on the ground for 1,102 yards, eight touchdowns, and had an impressive 5.6 yards per carry.

As a runner Achane is decisive and explosive, finding a hole whether that be in the interior or exterior and bursting into it without fear despite his smaller stature. At times in scrums at the line Achane is able to evade defenders and get lost in a pile before exploding out of it, his excellent feet and contact balance keeping him level through traffic. He also possesses sprinter-level speed that maintains through cuts, and can outmaneuver most defenders to the corner which often results in huge gains.

As a receiver, Achane is similarly impressive, able to line up in the slot, out of the backfield, or in a gadget-type alignment and take chunks out of the defense. He is smooth enough in his route running and explosive that Achane can take advantage of defensive backs who aren’t prepared for his burst out of his stance. His hands are soft and reliable enough for him to be considered a legitimate receiving threat in the NFL, and is only amplified by his breakneck speed.

Weaknesses

There is going to be some hesitancy with Achane because of his size and frame because while he is muscular, there will likely be durability concerns given he stands at 5-8 and under 200 pounds. Achane does not let his size affect how he plays, and while that is good for production, it does leave one worrying if he will hold up slamming into NFL holes in the near future.

These same size concerns also extend to how well Achane will hold up in pass protection when asked to block, and while he was good enough for it in college there are concerns if the same can be said at the next level.

Projection

Devon Achane is an explosive, dual-threat runner, with track speed that is going to scare a lot of defenses in the NFL. His ability to make cuts without losing momentum, catch the ball out of the backfield, and take any carry in the house will make defenses respect him and account for him when he is in the backfield. The size and durability concerns will ultimately keep him out of early pick consideration, but the production and physical ability Achane brings will keep him in the conversation as one of the first running backs taken.

Projection: Day Two Pick

