2023 NFL draft: Detroit Lions official hat revealed, get yours now before the NFL Draft

With the 2023 NFL Draft just around the corner, the league and New Era have unveiled all 32 NFL teams and their draft caps in time for the April 27th NFL Draft in Kansas City.

This lid will be the one that every first-round pick will be given, so whoever the Detroit Lions select at No. 6 overall (if they keep that pick), they’ll be given one of these.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Hat (Fanatics)

Fanatics has multiple types of each team’s 2023 NFL Draft Hat, but much like Lions fandom in 2023, few teams’ look quite as appealing as Detroit right now.

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Hat (Fanatics)

Gear up, Lions fans, and get ready for the 2023 NFL Draft, the 2023 regular season and hopefully beyond.

Shop Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft Hat

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Lions Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire