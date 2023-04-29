2023 NFL draft: Derick Hall’s college stats and measurables

Well Seattle Seahawks fans, there’s your pass rush help! With the No. 37 overall pick, Seattle selected Auburn’s linebacker Derick Hall.

During his years at Auburn, Hall made a name for himself by terrorizing opposing SEC quarterbacks. The Seahawks will certainly be hoping Hall brings these skills to the NFL, and they have good reason to believe it will happen.

Total tackles: 146 (29.5 for a loss)

Sacks: 19.5

Forced fumbles: 5 (1 recovered)

Interceptions: 1

PFF Pass rush grade: 82.6

PFF pass rush win rate: 17.7%

The two best teams in the NFC last season were the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams were defined by their ferocious defensive fronts, and both teams have managed to improve this offseason. The Seahawks needed to keep pace, and it seems like they are on their way.

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 254 lbs.

Arm length: 34 1/2″

Hand size: 10″

