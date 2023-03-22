2023 NFL Draft: Deonte Banks scouting report

A long and fast corner with ideal size for the NFL, Maryland corner Deonte Banks will hope his physical skillset as well as improved play is enough for him to get his name called early in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Terrapins defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-0

Weight: 197

Class: Junior

40 Time: 4.35

Strengths

A corner who excels at maximizing his natural physical gifts, Deonte Banks had a breakout year during his senior season at Maryland. He managed to nab 29 tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception, and surrendered an excellent rating of 71.4 when targeted by quarterbacks.

As a pass defender Banks has prototypical size for the position, he combines that with an excellent blend of athleticism, strength, and technique to make a force as a perimeter corner. He excels in a variety of coverages but is at his best in press man, where he is as physical as they come off the line, jabbing receivers off the line and stunning their routes before flipping his hips and running with them down the field. His quick feet and second gear make him ideal in mirror coverage down the field, and his ability to stop and start allow him to run in zone as well as a prowling defensive back that can close quickly on plays in front of him. Banks plays the sideline well, using his length and strength to force receivers to be pinned between defender and the boundaries.

As a tackler Banks is yet again solid, showing a willingness to get down and dirty when ball carriers come his way, and excels in wrapping up with longer arms in excellent play strength for the position. He closes quickly on screens, exploding off his hips into the receiver and delivering punishing blows to end plays quickly. Banks is a menace of a hitter and makes it his job to punish ball carriers entering his area of play.

Weaknesses

When Banks does defend down field shots he has a habit of panicking which lead to some interference calls and will lead to a lot more in the future if not corrected. It comes with a similar concern that Banks did not make more plays on the football down the field, and can often get lost on double moves, desperately forcing himself back in on the play by trying to mirror his receiver instead of playing the football. Defensive coaches will need to work with him to achieve better instincts with attacking the football, and understanding hot to convert his recovery speed into more plays on the football, which should come with time.

Projection

Deonte Banks is a prototypically sized corner in the modern NFL, and teams will be eager to help finish off and mold his game to be a desired number one corner in the league given his physical skillset. He has the desired tenacity and speed to be a tone setter in the secondary, and if he takes in coaching well, Banks could be a shut down corner in this league. He will need to work on his down the field play a little more, as well as show he can make plays on the football, but that should come with coaching and time. If Banks can figure everything out, his ceiling is among the highest in his class.

Projection: Top 50 Pick

