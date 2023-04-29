Analyzing Rams draft picks: How will they contribute next season?

Rams fans had to wait until Day 2 in Kansas City to see their team make a draft pick, but they appear pleased. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

The Rams did not have a first-round NFL draft pick again this season, last one coming in 2016 with the No. 1 pick of Jared Goff, but they did select a whopping 14 players over the last two days.

L.A. grabbed six offensive players, seven defenders and a punter. The Rams entered the draft without a kicker, punter or long snapper on the roster. They addressed both lines on Day 2 of the draft, in rounds two and three. On Day 3, they had a fourth-round pick, four fifth-round picks, three sixth-round picks and three seventh-round picks.

Breaking down the picks and how they might contribute with the Rams next season.

Steve Avila — offensive lineman

Texas Christian's Steve Avila celebrates after a win over Texas in November. The Rams were impressed by what they saw from Avila during Senior Bowl workouts. (Stephen Spillman/AP)

6 feet 4, 331 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 2, Pick 36

Notable: Avila, a Texas native, played guard, center and tackle during his college career. He started at left guard in 2022 for the Horned Frogs, who advanced to the College Football Playoff title game.

Last season: Avila played in 15 games and did not give up a sack. He was voted to the All-Big 12 Conference team.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams’ offensive line underperformed last season even before injuries began to mount. The Rams let guard David Edward leave as a free agent and unproven Tremayne Anchrum is returning from an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener. Logan Bruss, the Rams’ top pick last season, also is coming back from a knee injury suffered during the second preseason game.

Byron Young — edge rusher

Tennessee defensive lineman Byron Young runs a drill at the NFL combine. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

6 feet 2, 250 pounds, Tennessee, Round 3, Pick 77

Notable: According to Tennessee’s website, Young worked at a Dollar General store for about 18 months before making the team at Georgia Military College. He played two seasons at the junior college and transferred to Tennessee.

Last season: Young had seven sacks and 12 tackles for losses for the Volunteers. He was voted All-SEC by the league’s coaches. Young had 12½ sacks in his two seasons in Knoxville.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams are in desperate need of edge rushers. Last season, the Rams released outside linebacker Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis. After the season, they released edge rusher Leonard Floyd. Converted defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy, a second-year pro who was injured last season, are on the roster.

Kobie Turner — defensive lineman

Wake Forest's Kobie Turner (0) rushes North Carolina State quarterback MJ Morris (16). (Karl B DeBlaker / Associated Press)

6 feet 2, 288 pounds, Wake Forest, Round 3, Pick 89

Notable: Turner, a Virginia native, walked on at Richmond and amassed 14½ sacks in three seasons before transferring to Wake Forest for his final season.

Last season: Young played in 13 games but did not start. He posted 10 tackles for losses, including two sacks. He also forced four fumbles for the Demon Deacons.

Why the Rams drafted him: Aaron Donald is a three-time NFL defensive player of the year but the Rams need reinforcements on the interior line. After last season, the Rams let Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson leave as free agents. Turner joins a defensive line group that includes Bobby Brown and Marquise Copeland.

Stetson Bennett — quarterback

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates a national championship. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

5 feet 11, 192 pounds, Georgia, Round 4, Pick 128

Notable: Bennett is the first quarterback selected by the Rams during the Sean McVay era — and only the fourth since Les Snead became general manager in 2012.

Last season: Bennett, who began his career as a walk-on, led Georgia to the College Football Playoff championship. He passed for 27 touchdowns, with seven interceptions.

Why the Rams drafted him: Rams starter Matthew Stafford is 35, and he is coming off a season in which he worked through right-elbow issues, suffered a concussion and was sidelined for the final seven games because of a spinal bruise. Bennett will presumably be able to learn from Stafford, who also played at Georgia, before ultimately succeeding him.

Nick Hampton — edge

Linebacker Nick Hampton of Appalachian State runs drills during practice for the Senior Bowl. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

6 feet 2, 236 pounds, Appalachian State, Round 5, Pick 161

Notable: Hampton caught the attention of NFL scouts when he recorded 11 sacks as a junior in 2021.

Last season: Despite missing three games because of injury, Hampton had 9½ tackles for losses, including seven sacks.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams released Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Leonard Floyd, leaving converted defensive lineman Michael Hoecht and second-year pro Daniel Hardy as the only remaining edge rushers on the roster. Hampton joins third-round pick Byron Young as young players who will try to fill the void.

Warren McClendon Jr. — offensive tackle

Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon plays against Vanderbilt. He played both tackle positions in college. (John Amis / Associated Press)

6 feet 4, 306 pounds, Georgia, Round 5, Pick 174

Notable: McClendon was a three-year starter at right tackle for Georgia, which won back-to-back national titles.

Last season: McClendon was voted All-Southeastern Conference after starting 14 games. McClendon helped protect quarterback Stetson Bennett, who was selected by the Rams in the fourth round.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams are in need of offensive linemen to improve a unit that underperformed and was riddled with injuries last season. McClendon could back up veteran right tackle Rob Havenstein. McClendon was the second offensive lineman drafted by the Rams, joining second-round pick Steve Avila of Texas Christian.

Davis Allen — tight end

Clemson tight end Davis Allen runs a route against Georgia Tech. (Stew Milne / Associated Press)

6 feet 6, 245 pounds, Georgia, Round 5, Pick 175

Notable: Allen spent most of his first two seasons as an on-line blocker before breaking into the starting lineup as a pass-catching threat as a junior.

Last season: Allen, who caught 28 passes as a junior, grabbed a career-best 39 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams want to build tight end depth. Veteran Tyler Higbee is entering his eighth season — and possibly the final year of his contract. Brycen Hopkins is in the final year of his rookie deal, and the Rams acquired Hunter Long in the trade that sent star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins.

Puka Nacua — wide receiver

Brigham Young wide receiver Puka Nacua makes a catch against Boise State. (Steve Conner / Associated Press)

6 feet 2, 201 pounds, Brigham Young, Round 5, Pick 177

Notable: Nacua played his first two college seasons at Washington before returning to his home state and playing for the Cougars.

Last season: Nacua caught 48 passes for 625 yards and six touchdowns. He also is a threat as a rusher.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams are searching for receivers to complement star Cooper Kupp, who is returning from an ankle injury that required surgery. The Rams recently traded Allen Robinson. Van Jefferson is in the final year of his rookie contract, and Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek have shown improvement.

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson — cornerback

Texas Christian's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson breaks up a pass intended for Michigan's Ronnie Bell. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

5 feet 8, 178 pounds, Texas Christian, Round 6, Pick 182

Notable: Hodges-Tomlinson is the nephew of Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson.

Last season: Hodges-Tomlinson was an All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award as college football’s top defensive back. He intercepted three passes.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams did not re-sign veteran Troy Hill, who played as a nickel back. So Hodges-Tomlinson could compete for that role in a cornerback group that includes Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Robert Rochell. The cornerbacks are once again coached by Aubrey Pleasant, who returned to the staff after stints with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Ochaun Mathis — edge

Nebraska linebacker Ochaun Mathis runs a drill at the NFL combine. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

6 feet 5, 250 pounds, Nebraska, Round 6, Pick 189

Notable: Mathis, a Texas native, played three seasons at Texas Christian before transferring to Nebraska for his senior season.

Last season: Mathis started 12 games and recorded five tackles for losses, including 3½ sacks.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris continued their search for players who can work with star tackle Aaron Donald and consistently pressure quarterbacks. Mathis joins fellow draftees Byron Young and Nick Hampton to help fill the void left by the release of Leonard Floyd and others.

Zach Evans — running back

Mississippi running back Zach Evans finds a running lane against Arkansas. (Michael Woods / Associated Press)

5 feet 11, 202 pounds, Mississippi, Round 6, Pick 215

Notable: Evans began his career at Texas Christian and played two seasons for the Horned Frogs before transferring to Ole Miss.

Last season: Evans was sidelined at times because of a hip injury and a concussion, but he rushed for 936 yards and nine touchdowns.

Why the Rams drafted him: Running back Cam Akers, who rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the final three games last season, will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season. Second-year pro Kyren Williams was injured most of last season. Evans gives new running backs coach Ron Gould some depth.

Ethan Evans — punter

Punter Ethan Evans (27) of Wingate kicks during the Hula Bowl. The Rams entered the draft without any kickers. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

6 feet 4, 238 pounds, Wingate, Round 7, Pick 223

Notable: Evans is the first punter to be drafted by the Rams since 2005, when they selected Reggie Hodges of Ball State.

Last season: Evans averaged 40.3 yards per punt for a Wingate team that won 11 games.

Why the Rams drafted him: With no specialists on the roster, new coordinator Chase Blackburn needed players. Last season, Riley Dixon replaced longtime Rams punter Johnny Hekker but the Rams released Dixon and let kicker Matt Gay and long-snapper Matt Orzech leave as free agents.

Jason Taylor II — safety

Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) intercepts a pass intended for Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5). (Brody Schmidt / Associated Press)

6 feet, 204 pounds, Oklahoma State, Round 7, Pick 234

Notable: Evans, an Oklahoma native, was a two-year starter who made plays in the secondary and on special teams.

Last season: Taylor was named All-Big 12 Conference after making 99 tackles and intercepting six passes.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams needed depth at safety. Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp, starters last season, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, respectively. Jordan Fuller is returning from injury and Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake will be second-year pros.

Desjuan Johnson — defensive lineman

Desjuan Johnson (1) of Toledo celebrates a Boca Raton Bowl victory over Liberty. (Megan Briggs / Getty Images)

6 feet 2, 285 pounds, Toledo, Round 7, Pick 259

Notable: Johnson was selected with the 259th and final pick in the draft. The Rams acquired the pick when they traded pick No. 167 to the Texans for Nos. 174 and 259.

Last season: Johnson had 16½ tackles for losses and 5½ sacks for Toledo, which had a 9-5 record.

Why the Rams drafted him: The Rams did not waste an opportunity to add another potential contributor to a defensive line group that lost Greg Gaines and A’Shawn Robinson. Several late-round picks in the last few drafts demonstrated late last season that they could play as rotational players.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.