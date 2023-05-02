2023 NFL draft: Dawson Knox tweeted Dalton Kincaid right after he was picked

Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid. Will it work?

Reading between the lines, the Buffalo Bills have wanted to sport an offense with two strong tight end options since last year. The OJ Howard experiment didn’t work, but the Knox-Kincaid one is going to get a shot at happening.

General manager Brandon Beane said he sees a world where the two will mesh well. But that’s easier said than done. Will the players feel the same?

Knox quelled any worries right away and you might’ve missed it.

Soon after the Bills traded up in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft to take Kincaid, Knox sent out a friendly message for Kincaid on social media. Knox tweeted out a GIF that said “this is where the fun begins.”

Knox is all-in on the Bills winning, even if it means Kincaid cuts into his workload.

Check out Knox’s message below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire