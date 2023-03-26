2023 NFL Draft: Darnell Wright scouting report

The anchor of an explosive Tennessee air attack, offensive tackle Darnell Wright looks to turn his extremely productive career into draft stock as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Vol’s big man:

Vitals

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 333 pounds

Class: Senior

40 Time: 5.01 seconds

Strengths

The Knoxville News Sentinel

An experienced player with snaps at both right and left tackle, Darnell Wright has put his elite physical traits to use over the course of the four seasons in which he saw game action. His last season with the Vols was his best, helping one of the best offenses in the country maintain balance, as Wright gave up only five hurries and no sacks on 829 offensive snaps. He was one of the best offensive tackles in the country last year and earned first-team All-SEC honors.

As a pass blocker, Wright uses an excellent blend of size and raw strength, which he uses to bully defensive linemen with tenacity. Wright possesses great feet for a player his size and excels at kicking outside and matching speed rushers by tossing them to the ground. His balance creates a good anchor that allows him to absorb initial punches and pushes, sticking in place and reversing leverage onto pass rushers. Wright has impressive grip strength, once he latches onto a defender, he is able to eliminate their momentum and leverage them onto the ground. He is an excellent finisher with a mean streak, he is adamant about pancaking defenders in both phases of the game.

As a run blocker, Wright excels at the point of attack, bursting off the line and grappling with defenders, often winning with raw power and an excellent base. Wright has enough athleticism to sustain into the second level, and can be an effective lead blocker on pitches and outside runs, where can maximize his size and momentum going downhill.

Weaknesses

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

While Wright is certainly an aggressive tackle, he too often allows pass rushers to run into him as opposed to engaging them off the line with a powerful punch. This could become a problem at the next level where pass rushers will be more powerful and will take advantage of any free real estate given to them by linemen.

Story continues

Wright is limited in his foot speed, and is tight in the lower half of his body, this will create problems for elite speed rushers in the NFL who may be able to dip around him off the snap. It also does not allow him much creativity on outside runs where defenders can cut inside and end the play.

Coaches will need to work with Wright at the next level to help him become more of a technician at the position and use his power better to end rushers quickly.

Projection

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Darnell Wright is an ultra-experienced offensive lineman, who has the power, size, and tenacity any NFL team would want in their starting offensive tackle. With experience on either side of the line and the size/strength combo to kick inside at guard, Wright is as versatile as they come in this class.

He may struggle against the better burners off the edge at the next level and will need coaching to overcome some of his deficiencies, but there is little reason to believe Wright cannot develop into a reliable tackle in the league. Teams will fall in love with his experience, mean streak, and natural power. He should be a day-one starter at right tackle or guard.

Projection: Top 30 Pick

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire