2023 NFL draft: Could Giants get ‘vultured’ again?

The New York Giants select 25th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, meaning they are at the mercy of 24 other teams when it comes to getting their most coveted player or players.

It seems like every year a team selecting directly in front of them or a team trading up from the back of the order takes their guy.

The Giants are said to be targeting either a wide receiver or a cornerback in the first round. If many mock drafts are on target, the Giants just might be on the outside looking in at both positions as teams will ‘vulture’ their top picks at both positions before they are on the clock.

What are the teams drafting in front of the Giants thinking? Here’s a quick rundown.

No. 20: Seattle

Team needs as per CBS Sports: TE, CB, DL, OG, LB, WR, QB

The Seahawks also have the fifth pick, which they received from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, and could use that pick on a corner. If that’s the case, they’ll snatch up one of the top players at the position — one the Giants weren’t expecting to get anyway.

No. 21: Los Angeles Chargers

Team needs: DL, LB, OT, EDGE, WR, RB, S

The Chargers aren’t likely to step on the Giants’ toes here as they are looking to fortify their front seven on defense and at offensive tackle. They could be a candidate to trade back to gain more picks as they have just the seven they were allotted — one in each round.

No. 22: Baltimore

Team needs: CB, RB, OG, WR, LB, EDGE, OT

The Ravens are likely to take a corner here over a wideout now that they’ve inked Odell Beckham Jr. But…OBJ is signed for only this year and if a wide receiver they like is on the board, they could pounce. Also, Baltimore only has five picks in this draft and could move back if the right deal comes along.

No. 23: Minnesota

Team needs: CB, WR, OG, LB, S, DL

The Vikings only have five picks in this draft as well and if they keep this pick they will likely vulture a wideout or corner from the Giants. You wouldn’t think they need a wide receiver with Justin Jefferson on the roster, but they lost Adam Thielen in free agency to Carolina.

No. 24: Jacksonville

Team needs: CB, S, DL, OG, EDGE, TE

The Jags are in need of a corner but could be swayed by a top wideout should one be here for the taking. They currently have Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Calvin Ridley as their top three on the depth chart but with quarterback Trevor Lawrence coming into his own, the more the merrier.

Teams 26-32

The Dallas Cowboys select directly behind the Giants at No. 26 followed by Buffalo, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Philadelphia, and Kansas City. Dallas has leapfrogged the Giants in the past but only has seven picks to play with. They could simply stay put.

Buffalo has only six picks and New Orleans’ pick is the one they got from Denver as compensation for Sean Payton, so both are likely to use them or trade back if anything. Same with the Bengals, who have just their allotted seven picks.

Philadelphia’s selection is their second in the first round. They have the 10th pick, which was the Saints’. They are always unpredictable and could move around the draft at will. Kansas City is last and is not likely to move up in the order.

