2023 NFL draft: Commanders updated 1st-round big board
Now that the first wave of NFL free agency is over, most NFL teams will turn their attention to next month’s 2023 NFL draft. That doesn’t mean teams will forget about free agents, but they won’t be the focus moving forward. Teams will look toward the draft to fill remaining holes before turning back to free agency to shore up the roster.
The Washington Commanders pick No. 16 overall in next month’s draft. While the Commanders added players on the offensive line and cornerback, those positions remain atop the team’s draft board heading into next month’s draft. However, by adding two offensive linemen last week, the Commanders shouldn’t need to force a pick at No. 16.
We rank some of the best options for the Commanders with their first-round pick. Keep in mind, these aren’t rankings but players who would make sense for Washington, given its needs and who could be available. So don’t expect to see Bryce Young, Will Anderson, or C.J. Stroud on this list.
There will be some players at positions Washington may not currently need, such as defensive end, tight end, linebacker, or running back, but those are lower on the list and could fall to the Commanders and be an option.
1. Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
Northwestern Wildcats offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (77). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
2. Ohio State OT Paris Johnson
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) blocks Michigan Wolverines DL Christopher Hinton. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
3. Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez
Oregon Ducks defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) returns an interception. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
4. Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
Devon Witherspoon #31 of the Illinois Fighting Illini. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
5. Georgia OT Broderick Jones
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
6. Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr.
7. Alabama DB Brian Branch
Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) makes a tackle on Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31). Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
8. Utah TE Dalton Kincaid
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
9. Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith (4). Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
10. Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5)
11. Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence
O’Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida
Syndication Gator Sports
12. Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison
Oklahoma offensive lineman Anton Harrison (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports