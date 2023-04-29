2023 NFL draft: Colts undrafted rookie free agent tracker

The 2023 NFL draft has concluded, but the Indianapolis Colts are still hard at work trying to bring in some players as undrafted free agents that didn’t get to hear their names called this weekend.

General manager Chris Ballard is one that always feels adding talent is necessary, regardless of where they are found. Likewise, the Colts are a team that seems to always have a handful of undrafted free agents competing on the roster.

It should be noted that nothing is official until the team or the league announces it. This means reports can be wrong, changed or even faked. Some listed as signings could actually just be a tryout during the rookie minicamp, which takes place next weekend.

Until the Colts actually announce the list of signings, it is best to view everything as subject to change.

We will keep this page updating with the latest rumors and reported signings so keep hitting that refresh button:

Rumored signings

G Emil Ekiyor, Alabama (source) RB Darius Hagans, Virginia State (source) RB Zavier Scott, Maine (source) S Aaron Maddox, Campbell (source) DB Cole Coleman, Elon (source) WR Braxton Westfield, Carson Newman (source) LB Liam Anderson, Holy Cross (source)

Reported tryout invites

N/A

