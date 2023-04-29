2023 NFL draft: Colts select S Daniel Scott with No. 158 pick

The Indianapolis Colts selected California S Daniel Scott with the No. 158 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Getting this selection from the trade back with the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts add another elite athlete who has positional versatility and special teams experience.

At 6-foot-0 and 208 pounds, Scott is entering the league as a sixth-year senior. He redshirted his freshman season in 2017 and didn’t become a starter until 2021. He was a team captain in 2022 and attended the Senior Bowl. Scott will be 25 years old halfway through his rookie season.

An exceptional athlete, Scott posted a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash (1.52 10-yard split) along with a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-8-inch broad jump. He also spent time on the special teams unit, winning the special team’s MVP award in 2019.

He brings versatility to the position as a rangy free safety with the ability to play closer to the line of scrimmage, but he may be heading more toward a George Odum type of role.

