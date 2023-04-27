2023 NFL draft: Colts’ position-by-position preview

The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for the 2023 NFL draft, which is slated to begin Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET in Kansas City.

Holding the No. 4 overall pick, the Colts hold a pretty crucial selection in the first round. What they do will help set the tone for the remainder of the weekend, and some of that will be determined by the three selections ahead of them.

For this preview, we’ll include the current state of each position room, the level of need and how much money they have invested at the position (courtesy of Spotrac). For the level of need portion, we’ll use a scale of 1-5:

Don’t even think about it: Would be surprised if a pick is used at the position. Meh: Not a need but if a talented player is available, it wouldn’t be a total shock. It’s a need but maybe not a priority: Probably set with either a veteran starter but adding talent would be recommended likely with a Day 3 upside pick. Not top priority, but a big need: Probably should use a Day 2 pick at this position. Fire in Spongebob’s brain meme: Self-explanatory.

Here’s a quick position-by-position preview for the Colts entering the 2023 NFL draft:

Quarterback

Starter: Gardner Minshew

Backups: Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles

Level of Need: 5

Cap Investment: $8.1 million (26th)

Offseason Review: The Colts parted ways with veteran Matt Ryan after a disastrous 2022 season, saving them $17.2 million in salary-cap space. Then, they added Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal in free agency.

Draft Preview: One of the worst-kept secrets has been that the Colts are expected to take a quarterback prospect at No. 4 overall. One of the best-kept secrets is which prospect they prefer over all others. Either way, the odds suggest Indy is leaving Thursday night with a new quarterback.

Best Prospect Fit: Anthony Richardson, Florida. Elite arm talent, advanced pocket presence and a game-changing runner, Richardson is the ideal fit for Shane Steichen’s vertical passing offense even if he needs time to develop after just 13 college starts.

Story continues

Other Prospects to Consider: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Bryce Young (Alabama), Will Levis (Kentucky)

Running Back

Starter: Jonathan Taylor

Backups: Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Darrynton Evans

Level of Need: 2

Cap Investment: $9.9 million (13th)

Offseason Review: Taylor underwent ankle surgery to clean up the issue he dealt with during the 2022 season. Evans was signed to a one-year deal in free agency to compete for the final spot in the room.

Draft Preview: It’s unlikely the Colts spend anything more than a Day 3 pick at the position. Taylor is in the final year of his rookie deal, but he’s expected to get an extension this offseason. It’s a good class so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts used a late Day 3 pick at the position.

Best Prospect Fit: Zach Evans, Ole Miss. There’s a lot of baggage that comes with Evans’ profile, but he has plenty of juice to be an electric change-of-pace back who can work as a receiver as well. However, I wouldn’t consider a running back until Round 5 at the earliest.

Other Prospects to Consider: Israel Abanikanda (Pittsburgh), Roschon Johnson (Texas), Evan Hull (Northwestern)

Wide Receiver

Starters: Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce

Backups: Isaiah McKenzie, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan

Level of Need: 4

Cap Investment: $13.9 million (28th)

Offseason Review: The Colts watched Parris Campbell sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants, which caused them to turn around and bring in slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie shortly after. They also re-signed Ashton Dulin to a two-year deal.

Draft Preview: This class is a bit polarizing considering the amount of small wideouts, but there is strong value during Day 2 and early Day 3 of the draft. Adding an upside slot receiver to work vertically and/or after the catch would be an ideal addition.

Best Prospect Fit: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss. A big, bruising slot receiver, Mingo has the physicality and speed to be a dynamic weapon in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Other Prospects to Consider: Tyler Scott (Cincinnati), Zay Flowers (Boston College), Marvin Mims (Oklahoma

Tight End

Starter: Mo Alie-Cox

Backups: Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Andrew Ogletree, Pharoah Brown

Level of Need: 2

Cap Investment: $11.9 million (15th)

Offseason Review: Not much has changed in this room outside of adding Pharoah Brown on a one-year deal during free agency.

Draft Preview: This tight end class is littered with talent and upside. It’s not a major need considering the depth chart, but the Colts shouldn’t be shy about adding to the position on Day 3 if there’s a prospect they like there.

Best Prospect Fit: Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion. A freaky athlete with size and length, Kuntz has some of the highest upside in this class if he can develop his game as a receiver and blocker.

Other Prospects to Consider: Darnell Washington (Georgia), Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Payne Durham (Purdue)

Offensive Tackle

Starters: Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith

Backups: Jordan Murray, Carter O’Donnell

Level of Need: 3

Cap Investment: $21.8 million (18th)

Offseason Review: The Colts didn’t make any additions to the offensive line room during free agency, but there are still some veterans to consider following the draft.

Draft Preview: There are a number of prospects to consider for the Colts. Whether it’s finding a true left tackle or someone to compete with Bernhard Raimann, depth is needed in the worst way.

Best Prospect Fit: Dawand Jones, Ohio State. The biggest prospect in the draft, Jones is a right tackle with immense upside. He moves well for his size and has impeccable length.

Other Prospects to Consider: Tyler Steen (Alabama), Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)

Guard

Starters: Quenton Nelson, Will Fries

Backups: Danny Pinter

Level of Need: 4

Cap Investment: $15.2 million (9th)

Offseason Review: The Colts have not made any additions to the guard positions, which currently means Will Fries and Danny Pinter would fight for the starting role. A veteran is likely to be added in free agency after the draft.

Draft Preview: This is a good class to target the interior offensive line, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the Colts used two of their picks at the position on both Days 2 and 3.

Best Prospect Fit: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida. An absolute unit and mauler, Torrence will bring the power back to the run game with the nasty attitude they’ve been missing for the last two years.

Other Prospects to Consider: Cody Mauch (North Dakota State), Chandler Zavala (N.C. State), Jon Gaines II (UCLA)

Center

Starter: Ryan Kelly

Backups: Dakoda Shepley, Wesley French

Level of Need: 3

Cap Investment: $13.2 million (5th)

Offseason Review: Ryan Kelly was the subject of trade rumors, but the team decided to keep him. He needs to play better than he has over the last two seasons, and there’s a very good chance he’s a cut candidate in 2024.

Draft Preview: There are a few intriguing names for the Colts on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. Though Kelly is currently the starter, it would behoove the Colts to find his eventual successor, especially if they don’t believe in Danny Pinter taking over.

Best Prospect Fit: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota. An elite athlete with incredible movement skills, intelligence and leadership, Schmitz will be highly coveted, and the Colts likely would have to spend a Round 2 pick on him.

Other Prospects to Consider: Joe Tippmann (Wisconsin), Luke Wypler (Ohio State), Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

Edge Rusher

Starters: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo

Backups: Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Khalid Kareem

Level of Need: 2

Cap Investment: $16.2 million (28th)

Offseason Review: One of their biggest signings, the Colts added Samson Ebukam to be the new LEO, replacing Yannick Ngakoue, who is still a free agent entering the draft.

Draft Preview: No team is ever truly set when it comes to pass rushers, and Chris Ballard will never stop looking at the position. A Day 2 pick wouldn’t surprise me, but other needs may take precedent. It’s a good class with plenty of intriguing talents.

Best Prospect Fit: Yaya Diaby, Louisville. A freaky athlete with length, explosiveness and short-area quickness, Diaby is a Chris Ballard pass rusher through and through.

Other Prospects to Consider: Will Anderson IV (Iowa State), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Zach Harrison (Ohio State)

Defensive Tackle

Starters: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart

Backups: Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson II, Chris Williams

Level of Need: 2

Cap Investment: $35.3 million (1st)

Offseason Review: The Colts added free-agent Taven Bryan to the three-technique on a one-year deal.

Draft Preview: There are some intriguing names, and Chris Ballard will always add to the interior defensive line. But considering their heavy investments and fantastic starting duo, this position is low on the list of needs.

Best Prospect Fit: Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky. A powerful space eater with length, Martin is a fantastic developmental prospect to compete for a rotational role behind Grover Stewart.

Other Prospects to Consider: Zacch Pickens (South Carolina), Bryan Bresee (Clemson), Colby Wooden (Auburn)

Linebacker

Starters: Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin

Backups: E.J. Speed, Grant Stuard, JoJo Domann

Level of Need: 2

Cap Investment: $30.1 million (11th)

Offseason Review: The Colts saw starter Bobby Okereke sign a four-year deal with the New York Giants while the team re-signed E.J. Speed to a two-year deal.

Draft Preview: The level of need here all depends on the health of Shaquille Leonard. If the Colts feel comfortable about his prognosis, they don’t need to add much to the room. But if there are questions, we could see them add to the room earlier than expected.

Best Prospect Fit: Dorian Williams, Tulane. A bit undersized, but Williams has the length, speed and range to be an intriguing depth piece while he develops his game.

Other Prospects to Consider: Anfernee Orji (Vanderbilt), DeMarvion Overshwon (Texas)

Cornerback

Starters: Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr.

Backups: Dallis Flowers, Tony Brown

Level of Need: 5

Cap Investment: $15.5 million (20th)

Offseason Review: The big news here was the Stephon Gilmore trade, which created a massive hole in the depth chart.

Draft Preview: Fortunately for the Colts, this class is incredibly deep. Considering their starting duo both are in contract years, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added two cornerbacks during the draft.

Best Prospect Fit: Kelee Ringo, Georgia. An extremely physical defender with great speed and athleticism, Ringo is a great fit for Gus Bradley’s defense given his abilities in zone coverage.

Other Prospects to Consider: Julius Brents (Kansas State), Darius Rush (South Carolina), Cory Trice Jr. (Purdue)

Safety

Starters: Rodney Thomas II, Julian Blackmon

Backups: Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow

Level of Need: 2

Cap Investment: $7.6 million (26th)

Offseason Review: Not much has changed in this room other than veteran Rodney McLeod hitting free agency. There’s still a non-zero chance he returns, and if he doesn’t, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a veteran was brought in after the draft.

Draft Preview: There isn’t a glaring need to add to the safety room. Julian Blackmon is in a contract year so they could be looking to add some depth. The key for the Colts here will be the development of second-year safety Nick Cross, who was benched early in his rookie season.

Best Prospect Fit: Quan Martin, Illinois. An elite athlete with positional versatility, Martin would be a fantastic depth addition while he competes for a roster spot.

Other Prospects to Consider: Daniel Scott (California), JL Skinner (Boise State), Sydney Brown (Illinois)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire