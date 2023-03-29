Former Maine defensive coordinator Jared Keyte is now an assistant with Rutgers football
Jared Keyte has joined the Rutgers football staff.
Jared Keyte has joined the Rutgers football staff.
Before emerging from his second retirement in 2019 to coach the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians said he’d return only to coach the Browns — where Baker Mayfield at the time played quarterback. Arians, now the former Buccaneers coach, is very pleased with the fact that the Bucs signed Mayfield. “Great competitor, extremely accurate,” Arians told Ira [more]
At this time last season, Jaheim Oatis didn’t think he’d see much of the field early at Alabama. Of course, that was roughly 100 pounds ago. Oatis tipped the scales at a whopping 416 pounds during his high school days.
Gilbert Burns says he "will put on a clinic" against Jorge Masvidal, and that could be enough to convince Dana White to move off Colby Covington.
With the Red Sox' 26-man roster set entering Game 1 of 162 at Fenway Park on Thursday, our John Tomase shares one take on every player, from new franchise face Rafael Devers to relievers with much to prove.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Why would the Falcons not pursue Lamar Jackson?
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
This is the assist of the season.
Coach Dusty May is aware his players have been poached. He said it was happening last week at Madison Square Garden.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
Lamar Jackson says he wants out of Baltimore. Here's what NFL teams are saying about the latest news regarding the longtime Ravens quarterback.
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder now has two different $6 billion bids from which to choose. ESPN reports that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has tendered a Steve Austin Times 1,000 offer to Snyder. It matches the amount of the bid made by the group led by Josh Harris. Under normal circumstances, Snyder would don an auctioneer [more]
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick met with reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. What did we learn? Tom E. Curran breaks it all down on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.
Less than a year after crying live on air when hanging up his microphone on US TV, Sir Nick Faldo has been coaxed back into the booth by Sky Sports to commentate on next week’s Masters for his home audience.
The Eagles used a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens last season and there's a starting spot on the line open. By Dave Zangaro
Nick Sirianni spoke at length about Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott - then he got super pumped talking about another RB. By Reuben Frank
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
Diaz will have to replace several key starters this season.
Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, and it's hard to blame him for feeling the way he did.
Mike McDaniel hasn't forgotten how he was treated as a Washington assistant.