Former Maine defensive coordinator Jared Keyte is now an assistant with Rutgers football

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Before emerging from his second retirement in 2019 to coach the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians said he’d return only to coach the Browns — where Baker Mayfield at the time played quarterback. Arians, now the former Buccaneers coach, is very pleased with the fact that the Bucs signed Mayfield. “Great competitor, extremely accurate,” Arians told Ira [more]