2023 NFL draft: Clemson LB prospect visits Seahawks stadium

The Seahawks are still in the market for inside linebackers, even after bringing back franchise legend Bobby Wagner. So far we know they have met with at least two linebacker prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft: Washington State’s Daiyan Henley and Florida’s Ventrell Miller. Now it appears we can add a third name to that list – and it’s a good one.

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson shared a photo on his Instagram stories yesterday. He was at Seattle’s home stadium, Lumen Field – where they had a welcome message on the big screens.

via @AligheiriDivine

Simpson (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) was a popular mock-draft pick for the Seahawks at the No. 20 overall spot early on in draft season but has since dropped off the radar a bit.

Simpson’s game has a bit of everything and so does his athletic profile. At the combine he posted a 4.43 forty, a 1.55 10-yard split and 25 bench press reps. In 33 games at Clemson, he made an impact across the board, totaling 100 tackles, 13 sacks, 23 tackles for a loss, five pass breakups and three forced fumbles.

Here are the highlights.

Simpson is the consensus No. 3 ranked linebacker prospect in this draft class. Right now he’s projected to be a second-round pick.

More NFL Draft!

2023 NFL draft: Seahawks hosted Illinois DB Jartavius Martin The Xs and Os with Greg Cosell: Non-negotiable skills for QB, OT, EDGE, CB in the draft 2023 NFL draft: 18 potential wide receiver targets for the Seahawks How to win tickets to Seahawks invite-only draft party at Space Needle 4 prospects who are difficult evaluations for the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire