2023 NFL draft: Chargers met with Florida LB Ventrell Miller

According to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, the Chargers met with Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Miller finished his college career with 240 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, an interception, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles across his 49 appearances and 33 starts with the Gators.

At 6 feet and 232 pounds, Miller is a bit undersized for the position. Nonetheless, he is a rangy backer with good play strength, instincts and surefire tackling ability. He is a bit on the older side, as Miller will be a 24-year-old rookie.

Los Angeles lost Drue Tranquill, who signed with the Chiefs. To fill the void, they signed Eric Kendricks. Kenneth Murray is slated to be the other starting linebacker. Murray is in the final year of his rookie deal, so adding more talent to the positional room is vital.

Miller projects as a fourth or fifth-round selection.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire