2023 NFL draft: Chargers had formal interview with South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Los Angeles Chargers had a formal meeting at the NFL Scouting Combine with South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft.

Kraft had 65 receptions (the most among FCS tight ends) for 773 yards and six touchdowns as a first-team All-American in 2021. In 2022, he suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for eight games. He returned to finish with 27 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, Kraft has a great blend of size and strength. He has good speed, short-area quickness and ball skills. Kraft has the run-blocking ability and toughness to be a solid contributor in that department. Additionally, he has experience playing in-line, in the slot, and out wide.

With Gerald Everett only having one more year on his contract, Donald Parham’s injury concerns looming, and Tre’ McKitty’s underwhelming play, the tight end position must be addressed. Kraft would be a solid addition to the room.

