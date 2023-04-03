2023 NFL draft: CBS Sports three-round mock starts with tight end for Bills

CBS Sports dusted off a three-round 2023 NFL mock draft and it’s filled with surprises for the Buffalo Bills.

Find the full breakdown of the mock draft below:

Round 1, pick 27: TE Dalton Kincaid | Utah

A tight end for the Bills in Round 1? The intrigue is through the roof.

Thoughts will immediately go to Dawson Knox. CBS Sports isn’t as sold on him as the Bills are since the team did sign him to an extension. However, Buffalo could still be in the market for one such as Kincaid.

Last offseason, the Bills tried and failed to have a two tight end offense by signing OJ Howard. Having an offense with Kincaid and Knox might be a mismatch Buffalo desires.

And the intrigue only begins there. In CBS Sports’ mock, Kincaid is the first tight end drafted, ahead of Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer. He is taken one pick later by the Cincinnati Bengals. Those two are generally the two top-rated tight ends at this year’s draft.

Clearly a weapon from the tight end position, Kincaid had 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Here’s CBS Sports‘ breakdown on Kincaid to the Bills:

Buffalo is looking to add pass-catching weapons for Josh Allen at all times. Dalton Kincaid is a fluid athlete capable of making plays after the catch. He gives the team a dynamic weapon at the position that they have been lacking.

Round 2, pick 56: OL Steve Avila | TCU

Even with the Bills signing Connor McGovern and David Edwards to bolster their guard position during free agency, a draft pick adding to that area could still be in the cards. The only surprising part of it might be that it happens in the second round with Avila.

Pro Football Focus gave positive grades to Avila over the past three seasons. In 2022, the football analytics outlet handed him a strong 78.8 mark and the year prior he landed at 81.3. However, The Draft Network currently projects Avila as a fourth-round pick.

Round 3, pick 91: S JL Skinner | Boise State

Likewise to Avila, Skinner to the Bills… after Jordan Poyer re-signs, locking up a starting position on Buffalo’s defense.

However, Poyer’s contract was a two-year deal that only really locks him in for one. Additionally, Micah Hyde is entering the final season of his contract.

Skinner is called a physical safety by The Draft Network who had four interceptions in 12 games last season. Regardless, a safety isn’t nearly as surprising because there could be a hole at the position come 2024. Keep an eye ont his position at the upcoming draft.

