When is the 2023 NFL draft? Carolina Panthers to lead one of football's biggest weekends
Rivaled perhaps only by the Super Bowl, the NFL draft is one of the sport's most important events. Promising new players are chosen by each team, helping to determine their success as a franchise for the ensuing season and beyond.
Anxious fans watch on as teams make safe plays and gambles, betting on the performance odds of some of college football's biggest stars.
Many eager football aficionados have already drawn up mock drafts, imagining all the ways the event might shake out. As the 2023 NFL draft nears, here's everything you need to know about who has the first pick, the order for each round and which city will host.
When is the NFL draft 2023?
The 2023 NFL draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.
The first round will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 27.
The second and third rounds will be held Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. EST.
Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon EST.
Where will the NFL draft be in 2023?
The 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri.
Who has the number 1 pick in the NFL draft 2023?
The Carolina Panthers will have the first pick in the 2023 draft. They took ownership of the spot through a trade with the Chicago Bears that involved a substantial pick package and wide receiver DJ Moore going to Chicago.
What is the draft order for 2023?
According to NFL.com, the order for each of the rounds is as follows:
Round 1:
Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2:
Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago)
Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
Las Vegas Raiders
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets (from Cleveland)
New York Jets
Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears (from Baltimore)
Los Angeles Chargers
Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina)
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Round 3:
Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals
Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis)
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Rams
Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets)
Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots (from Carolina)
Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami)
Green Bay Packers
Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4:
Chicago Bears
Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Green Bay Packers
New England Patriots
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)
Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
Kansas City Chiefs
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5:
Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)
Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
New York Jets
Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)
Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
Detroit Lions
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
Los Angeles Chargers
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)
New York Giants
Houston Texans (from Dallas)
Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)
Cincinnati Bengals
San Francisco 49ers
New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6:
Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)
Arizona Cardinals
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)
Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Lions (from Denver)
New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)
Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)
Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)
New England Patriots (from Carolina)
Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)
Cleveland Browns
Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)
New England Patriots
Washington Commanders
Detroit Lions
Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)
Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)
Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals
New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston)
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)
New York Giants (from Kansas City)
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7:
Chicago Bears
Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)
Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
Los Angeles Rams
Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)
Atlanta Falcons
Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
New Orleans Saints
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay)
Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders
Pittsburgh Steelers
Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)
Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)
Seattle Seahawks
Miami Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants (from Baltimore)
Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)
Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta)
Cincinnati Bengals
San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
Is the 2023 NFL Draft free to attend?
Yes, fans can attend the three-day event for free.
The NFL's OnePass app has more information on attendance and surrounding events.
