When is the 2023 NFL draft? Carolina Panthers to lead one of football's biggest weekends

Rivaled perhaps only by the Super Bowl, the NFL draft is one of the sport's most important events. Promising new players are chosen by each team, helping to determine their success as a franchise for the ensuing season and beyond.

Anxious fans watch on as teams make safe plays and gambles, betting on the performance odds of some of college football's biggest stars.

Many eager football aficionados have already drawn up mock drafts, imagining all the ways the event might shake out. As the 2023 NFL draft nears, here's everything you need to know about who has the first pick, the order for each round and which city will host.

When is the NFL draft 2023?

The 2023 NFL draft will be held from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.

The first round will begin at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, April 27.

The second and third rounds will be held Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

Rounds four through seven will be held Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon EST.

Where will the NFL draft be in 2023?

The 2023 draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Who has the number 1 pick in the NFL draft 2023?

The Carolina Panthers will have the first pick in the 2023 draft. They took ownership of the spot through a trade with the Chicago Bears that involved a substantial pick package and wide receiver DJ Moore going to Chicago.

What is the draft order for 2023?

According to NFL.com, the order for each of the rounds is as follows:

Round 1:

Round 2:

Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago) Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) Las Vegas Raiders Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from Cleveland) New York Jets Atlanta Falcons Green Bay Packers New England Patriots Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks Chicago Bears (from Baltimore) Los Angeles Chargers Detroit Lions (from Minnesota) Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Chicago Bears (from San Francisco through Carolina) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3:

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis) Denver Broncos Los Angeles Rams Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Houston Texans (from Cleveland) Cleveland Browns (from N.Y. Jets) Atlanta Falcons New England Patriots (from Carolina) Los Angeles Rams (from New England through Miami) Green Bay Packers Indianapolis Colts (from Washington) Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) Cleveland Browns (Special Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) Las Vegas Raiders from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants (Special Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4:

Chicago Bears Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams) Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee) Cleveland Browns New York Jets Atlanta Falcons Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers New England Patriots Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami) Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota) Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco) Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia) Kansas City Chiefs New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5:

Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills (from Arizona) Indianapolis Colts Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams) Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns New York Jets Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta) Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore) Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh) Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks San Francisco 49ers (from Miami) Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville) New York Giants Houston Texans (from Dallas) Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo) Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia) Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection) Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6:

Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston) Arizona Cardinals Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis) Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions (from Denver) New England Patriots (from Las Vegas) Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets) Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta) New England Patriots (from Carolina) Houston Texans (from New Orleans) Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee) Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay) New England Patriots Washington Commanders Detroit Lions Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Miami Dolphins Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Los Angeles Chargers Houston Texans (from Minnesota) Jacksonville Jaguars Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants) Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas) Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New York Jets (from San Francisco through Houston) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia) New York Giants (from Kansas City) New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection) Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7:

Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota) Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona) Indianapolis Colts San Francisco 49ers (from Denver) Los Angeles Rams Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas) Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina) New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay) Las Vegas Raiders (from New England) Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams) Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay) Seattle Seahawks Miami Dolphins Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants (from Baltimore) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver) Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville) New York Giants Dallas Cowboys New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta) Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection) New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection) Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection) Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

Is the 2023 NFL Draft free to attend?

Yes, fans can attend the three-day event for free.

The NFL's OnePass app has more information on attendance and surrounding events.

