2023 NFL draft: Buffalo Bills jump Cowboys in first round

Things have fallen extremely well for the Dallas Cowboys in the first round. Outside of watching perhaps the most talented player in the draft fall to Philadelphia, who selected Jalen Carter, the board has been kind. However, right before they were getting ready to control their own destiny, they got usurped.

The Buffalo Bills leapfrogged Dallas from 27 to 25 in a trade with Jacksonville.

Terms: 25 for 27 and 130 https://t.co/nxdQxhWIAO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2023

