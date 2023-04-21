2023 NFL draft: Breaking down the Bills picks in The Athletic’s 7-round mock

The Athletic was one of the latest NFL draft outlets to put together a full-on mock prediction for the 2023 event.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Buffalo Bills picks made in The Athletic’s seven-round mock:

Round 1, pick 27: Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Sanders is selected to replace Tremaine Edmunds. Not a bad idea and NFL.com agrees. In their draft profile of Sanders, a player comparison is made. For Sanders, that’s Edmunds.

Here’s the breakdown on Sanders to the Bills via The Athletic’s Dane Brugler:

With his traits and ability to rush the passer, Sanders has the ingredients of a first-round pick. Buffalo isn’t in a position where it has to replace Tremaine Edmunds here, but the chance to add a talent like Sanders on defense would have to be appealing.

Round 2, pick 59: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

A 6-foot-3 wideout, Tillman would be brought in by the Bills to push Gabe Davis on the outside of Buffalo’s offense, across from Stefon Diggs. The Draft Network notes that Tillman uses his long stride to his advantage as a ball-carrier, and his correctly using his height to bring in contested catches.

Round 3, pick 91: Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

Schoonmaker met with the Bills at the combine. He did not have much production as a playmaker until his senior year in college. Schoonmaker notched 35 catches for 418 yards and three scores last season.

A 6-foot-5 tight end, Schoonmaker might provide the Bills with something they were unable to pull off last year. Buffalo did previously attempt to build a 1-2 punch at the tight end position with Dawson Knox and OJ Howard, but the latter was cut in training camp.

Round 4, Pick 130: Wanya Morris, OL, Oklahoma

After adding to the interior of the offensive line in free agency via Connor McGovern and David Edwards, Morris would bring depth and competition to the tackle position. Morris would get a chance to compete with Spencer Brown for playing time at right tackle, along with Tommy Doyle and David Quessenberry.

Round 5, pick 137: KJ Henry, DE, Clemson

A stronger run defnder than pass rusher, Henry had 3.5 sacks in 14 games for Clemson last year. Speaking of Clemson, former first-round pick of the Bills and ex-Tiger Shaq Lawson re-signed with Buffalo this month. There’s a chance that addition makes adding another edge defender less likely.

Round 6, pick 205: Brandon Hill, S, Pitt

Another Pitt defensive back to the Bills? Potentially. Hill, like Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson, went to school in Pittsburgh. Hill would join the Bills as a development safety behind Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

