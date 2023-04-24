2023 NFL draft: Breaking down the Commanders picks in ESPN’s new 7-round mock

NFL draft week is here. And throughout the week, Commanders Wire will break down some of the latest mock drafts and how they would impact the Washington Commanders.

Most would agree that Washington’s primary needs ahead of the 2023 NFL draft are the offensive line and cornerback. The Commanders could use help at linebacker and running back, too. And don’t sleep on Washington targeting a quarterback at some point during the draft.

With that being said, ESPN’s Matt Miller released a seven-round mock draft Sunday. Let’s break down his picks for the Commanders.

Round 1, No. 16 overall: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9). Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

If the Commanders select Joey Porter Jr., it would be the second consecutive year they selected a Penn State player at No. 16 [Jahan Dotson in 2022]. Porter is believed to be better in man coverage, while the Commanders play primarily zone. That’s not to say Porter will not be successful in a primarily zone scheme, but Washington should be considering scheme fits.

From Miller:

Porter has just one career interception but was a constant around the ball, producing 17 pass breakups during his time at Penn State. With 34-inch arm length and 4.46 speed, he has the traits to become a lockdown corner in either a zone or man scheme. I also consistently hear that the Commanders could consider a quarterback at this spot if one falls, but I’m buying the team’s belief in Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett as options for 2023 — especially with the top four gone here.

Round 2, No. 47 overall: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ojulari has some elite traits you want in an edge rusher. He’s only 6-foot-2, 248 pounds, but his bend and athleticism are outstanding. He had 16.5 sacks in three seasons at LSU. Not great against the run, which could turn off Washington’s coaches. The Commanders want to add an edge rusher, even if it’s a situational one like Ojulari. Ojulari could be a significant contributor in a specified role.

From Miller:

The Commanders will have decisions to make on Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the upcoming offseason, so adding a pass-rusher would give the team flexibility in 2024. Ojulari had 16.5 sacks in three seasons at LSU, showcasing speed off the edge and the quickness to beat tackles off the snap. At 6-2 and 248 pounds, he doesn’t have elite size, but his burst and motor are starter-level traits.

Round 3, No. 97 overall: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan (71). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Duncan is an excellent athlete, but he’s not a powerful presence on the outside. If you are selecting him in the third round, that could be excellent value for the Commanders. Would fit best in a zone scheme at the next level, where he could showcase his athleticism.

From Miller:

The signing of Andrew Wylie gives Washington a solid player at right tackle, but the team has to be looking to the future at left tackle. Duncan is a work in progress who must add power to his game, but he has the agility and length to succeed as a starter in Year 2.

Round 4, No. 118 overall: Pittsburgh RB Israel Abanikanda

Pittsburgh Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda (2) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders have been checking out running backs in the draft. One running back who could be of interest is Pitt’s Israel Abanikanda. Abanikanda is a highly productive runner who could be Washington’s third running back in 2023 and step into a backup role in 2024 if Antonio Gibson departs as a free agent. The problem with Abanikanda is that he may not be who Washington is looking for on passing downs. Abanikanda has the ability to be a future NFL starter.

Round 5, No. 150 overall: Penn State WR Parker Washington

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a catch as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15). Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Washington isn’t an elite athlete, but what former Washington GM Scot McLoughan would call a “football player.” Washington is well-built and catches everything. Understands how to gain separation despite his size [5-foot-10]. Could be an ideal slot receiver at the next level. Washington also doesn’t mind blocking in the run game. With Curtis Samuel slated for free agency in 2024, perhaps the Commanders add a wide receiver at some point in this draft. If it’s Washington, he’d be the No. 5 wide receiver in 2023 behind Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Samuel and Dyami Brown.

Round 6, No. 193 overall: Miami (Fla) TE Will Mallory

Miami Hurricanes tight end Will Mallory (85). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Mallory is an intriguing prospect. He has solid size at 6-foot-4 1/2 but only weighs 239 pounds. That means he is not going to make an impact as a blocker. Mallory is an athletic player with some upside as a move tight end. This is the time of the draft when you add high-upside players like Mallory. He would be in a fight to make the roster, but it would be fun watching him battle it out with fellow young players like Armani Rogers, Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges.

Round 6, No. 215 overall: LSU CB Jay Ward

Jay Ward #5 of the LSU Tigers. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jay Ward has played a lot of football at LSU. Playing in the competitive SEC, Ward has seen some of college football’s best wide receivers during his time at LSU. At 6-foot-1, Ward has good size but isn’t an explosive athlete. Ward is a physical player, not afraid to mix it up in the run game, and he can cover the slot. He would be an excellent pick at this spot for Washington.

Round 7, No. 233 overall: West Virginia DT Dante Stills

West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Dante Stills (55). Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders do not need another defensive tackle. However, if a prospect such as Stills is on the board this late, you take him. At 6-foot-3, 286 pounds, Stills could be considered a bit of a tweener to play defensive tackle in the NFL. However, his quickness could make him an excellent rotational piece. He would have an uphill battle to make the roster but not because of his talent. The Commanders are loaded at defensive tackle with Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis and John Ridgeway. He could play defensive end in the NFL.

