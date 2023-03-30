2023 NFL Draft: BJ Ojulari scouting report

A versatile and speedy defender for LSU, edge rusher BJ Ojulari will look to translate his high ceiling and skillset into draft stock as he enters the 2023 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Tigers pass rusher:

Vitals

Height: 6-2

Weight: 248

Class: Junior

Strengths

A bendy and athletic pass rusher for LSU, BJ Ojulari was one of the Tiger’s most effective defenders in the last two seasons. During those two years as a starter, Ojulari has put up impressive numbers with 104 total pressures, 12.5 sacks, and 112 tackles over that span. While his sack numbers don’t jump off the screen, he was a constant threat off the edge as a run defender and pass rusher.

In his pass rush, Ojulari uses his impressive speed and athleticism, exploding off the line with an excellent first step, that opens up a variety of moves for him to get to the quarterback. He excels at accelerating to the edge and then dipping and flattening around the corner into the sack. His initial burst makes it hard for tackles to get hands on him off the edge. Ojulari also possesses a varied pass-rushing toolbox with violent hands, excelling in swim movies, spins, and a particularly persistent counter move that can leave tackles overwhelmed quickly when used in combination. His pursuit speed leaves quarterbacks helpless once he finds his way past his blockers, and Ojulari is quick to close out the play with a big hit.

As a run blocker, Ojulari can make plays on the ball carrier from across the line, as his pursuit speed translates well to run defense as well. He excels in read option defense; even when biting on the wrong attack he is able to quickly recover and turn to make the play. Ojulari’s quick get-off can at times immediately end a running play headed his direction, as he can rapidly slip through gaps or blow past blocks. He has no problem making plays on ball carriers down the field and will give pursuit until the whistle blows.

Weaknesses

While he does have elite speed and athleticism, Ojulari possesses a less-than-ideal length and play strength at the edge position to be overly effective as a run defender, and will also cause him to be shut down at times by more athletic tackles who can get their hands inside and halt his momentum. Ojulari will need to work on adding some more play strength and learn how to better avoid allowing tackles to swallow him up.

He could immediately be a liability in the run given his size and length and is not a three-down player in the NFL at this moment. He will need to add bulk and play strength to become a full-time player.

Projection

BJ Ojulari is an exceptionally talented edge rusher, with a wide variety of moves to get to the quarterback, combined with elite speed and burst, he could develop into a top-level edge rusher in the NFL. He will need to work on adding more strength and weight to his core to become less of a liability in the run, as well as to become more refined as a rusher to now allow lineman to stick his momentum. Teams will be eager to get Ojulari on their defense even if just to use him on pass-rushing downs early to put consistent pressure on quarterbacks. He is not ready to be a full-time starter as of yet, but could develop into one of the better ones in the league with time.

Projection: Top 50

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire