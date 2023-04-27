2023 NFL Draft: Billy Riccette’s stab at predicting the first round

It’s been a long wait but we’re finally ready to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft. With the draft finally here, I think it’s a good time to finally try a first-round mock and take a stab at predicting the first 31 picks of the draft. Of course, these are picks sure to go wrong, but that’s the fun of this, right? We can at least feel confident in the first pick of the draft, but from there, it’s anyone’s guess. So let the guessing begin! This is also my entry into the Huddle Report‘s Mock Draft contest.

1) Carolina Panthers (via CHI) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2) Houston Texans - Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

3) Tennessee Titans (via AZ) - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

4) Indianapolis Colts - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

The Courier Journal

5) Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6) Detroit Lions (via LAR) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

7) Las Vegas Raiders - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

8) Atlanta Falcons - Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

9) Chicago Bears (via CAR) - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports

10) Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

11) Arizona Cardinals (via TEN) - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

12) Houston Texans (via CLE) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

13) Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

14) New England Patriots - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

15) New York Jets (via GB) - Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

16) Washington Commanders - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

USA Today

17) Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

18) Detroit Lions - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Story continues

Austin American Statesman

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

The Knoxville News Sentinel

20) Seattle Seahawks - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

21) Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

22) Baltimore Ravens - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

23) Minnesota Vikings - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

24) Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

25) New York Giants - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

26) Dallas Cowboys - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

27) Buffalo Bills - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

28) Cincinnati Bengals - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

The Register Guard

29) New Orleans Saints (via DEN through MIA/SF) - Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

30) Philadelphia Eagles - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

31) Kansas City Chiefs - B.J, Ojulari, Edge, LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire