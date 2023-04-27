2023 NFL Draft: Billy Riccette’s stab at predicting the first round
It’s been a long wait but we’re finally ready to kick off the 2023 NFL Draft. With the draft finally here, I think it’s a good time to finally try a first-round mock and take a stab at predicting the first 31 picks of the draft. Of course, these are picks sure to go wrong, but that’s the fun of this, right? We can at least feel confident in the first pick of the draft, but from there, it’s anyone’s guess. So let the guessing begin! This is also my entry into the Huddle Report‘s Mock Draft contest.
1) Carolina Panthers (via CHI) - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
2) Houston Texans - Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
3) Tennessee Titans (via AZ) - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
4) Indianapolis Colts - Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
The Courier Journal
5) Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) - Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
6) Detroit Lions (via LAR) - Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
7) Las Vegas Raiders - Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
8) Atlanta Falcons - Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
9) Chicago Bears (via CAR) - Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
Kyle Robertson-USA TODAY Sports
10) Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) - Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
11) Arizona Cardinals (via TEN) - Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
12) Houston Texans (via CLE) - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
13) Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) - Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
14) New England Patriots - Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
15) New York Jets (via GB) - Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
16) Washington Commanders - Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
USA Today
17) Pittsburgh Steelers - Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
18) Detroit Lions - Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
Austin American Statesman
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
The Knoxville News Sentinel
20) Seattle Seahawks - O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
21) Los Angeles Chargers - Jordan Addison, WR, USC
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
22) Baltimore Ravens - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
23) Minnesota Vikings - Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
24) Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Branch, S, Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
25) New York Giants - Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
26) Dallas Cowboys - Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
27) Buffalo Bills - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
28) Cincinnati Bengals - Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
The Register Guard
29) New Orleans Saints (via DEN through MIA/SF) - Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa
30) Philadelphia Eagles - Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
31) Kansas City Chiefs - B.J, Ojulari, Edge, LSU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports