2023 NFL draft: Bills officially announce signings of 7 UDFAs

Just ahead of the start of their rookie minicamp, the Buffalo Bills officially announced their undrafted rookie free agent signings following the 2023 NFL draft.

In total, seven UDFAs join the team.

Here’s the full list of Bills UDFA additions:

Jalen Wayne | WR | South Alabama

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A 6-foot-2 receiver, Wayne caught 58 passes for 816 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022.

Tyrell Shavers | WR | San Diego

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Shavers is another big target, measuring in at 6-foot-4 with a wingspan of over 78 inches. Shavers caught 38 passes for 643 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Richard Gouraige | OL | Florida

USAT

Gouraige played on the left side of Florida’s offensive line. He earned 42 starts for Florida (25 at left tackle and 17 left guard) and only allowed one sack.

Noah Henderson | OL | East Carolina

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Henderson spent the last two seasons as East Carolina’s starting right tackle. He played in the 2023 Hula Bowl and 2023 NFLPA Bowl.

Jordan Mims | RB | Fresno State

Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Mims was a 2022 first-team All-MWC selection after a massive season, rushing 261 times for 1,370 yards and 18 touchdowns. Mims caught 21 passes as well.

DJ Dale | DT | Alabama

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Dale registered 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season. With the lack of long-term answers at the defensive tackle position on the Bills roster, he might have the best route to a full-time roster spot.

Bryan Thompson | WR | Arizona State

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Clearly the Bills want size. Thompson, a 6-foot-2 receiver, made 25 catches for 377 yards last season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire