2023 NFL draft: Bills land two playmakers for offense in two-round mock

Our friends at the Draft Wire put together a 2023 NFL draft mock that will excite Buffalo Bills fans.

While the Bills have needs in places in the nitty-gritty areas of the field, playmakers always excite the most. In a two-round exercise, DW sends Buffalo a pair of those for their offense.

More weapons for quarterback Josh Allen… potentially.

Check out DW’s mock for the Bills below:

27. Buffalo Bills | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

At last year’s draft, the Bills used a second-round on James Cook. However, Devin Singletary is a pending free agent and the team has consistently mixed in multiple running backs on their offense in recent years.

While Cook could take a step forward next year, Robinson profiles as a No. 1 rusher. The six-foot back has a big frame at 220 pounds. The Draft Network raves about his build and athleticism. But he has dealt with injuries.

Last season, the junior rushed for 1,580 rushing yards, an average of 6.1 per carry, with 20 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Here’s Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling on Robinson to the Bills:

The offensive line is a bigger issue, but if Robinson falls to this spot, the Bills might not be able to pass him up. He’s in the same echelon of prospect as Saquon Barkley was coming out of college, and if Buffalo can bolster the offensive trenches in free agency or later in the draft, he could immediately bring much-needed balance to this offense.

59. Buffalo Bills | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Potentially a raw product, Boutte stands at six-feet tall. The Draft Network labels Boutte as a deep threat, which is what the Bills have gotten from Gabe Davis at times, but not consistently.

Additionally, more and better depth would be a positive addition for Buffalo’s offense on the outside with a quarterback like Allen.

In 11 games last year, Boutte hauled in 48 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns. The prior season saw him grab nine scores in six games.

