2023 NFL draft: Bills had meeting with Georgia’s Warren McClendon

The Buffalo Bills have a connection to Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. prior to the 2023 NFL draft.

McClendon told The Draft Network that he had a Zoom meeting with more than 10 teams including the Bills:

Pro Football Focus calls McClendon a prospect that might not have the highest potential, but he has a good floor. Bare minimum, McClendon could end up as a promising swing tackle in the NFL.

He has mostly played right tackle in college, however, McClendon has lined up on the left as well in a pinch. That makes him a strong candidate for such a swing role.

While McClendon is slated as a Day 3 selection by most analysts, he still would bring huge experience to any NFL organization. It’s hard to overlook his back-to-back National Championship wins with Georgia.

Pre-draft, some in Buffalo might want the Bills to add a tackle prospect that could push Spencer Brown on the right side for playing time immediately. But there could be a situation where Brown is given the job again in 2023, allowing a player like McClendon time to develop before really pushing for starting time in the future.

Story continues

Related

2023 NFL draft prospect to know for the Bills: DE Will McDonald IV 4 underrated needs for the Bills at the 2023 NFL draft 3 Bills free agents we are surprised haven't re-signed yet

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire