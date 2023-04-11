2023 NFL draft: Bills fill needs in Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock

ESPN NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. went straight for a pair of needs in the Buffalo Bills’ roster in his latest mock draft.

The Bills, selecting at No. 27 and 59 overall, used their pair of picks in Kiper’s two-round projection to add a linebacker and a receiver. Those two position are amongst the ones many are clamouring for Buffalo to address at the 2023 NFL draft.

Here’s a breakdown on Kiper’s two moves for the Bills in his latest mock:

Round 1, pick 27: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

If there is one hole in the Bills roster, few would debate that it’s at linebacker. Buffalo has not yet addressed how they will filled the spot left behind by Tremaine Edmunds, who signed with the Chicago Bears.

Kiper sees that happening with Simpson.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound defender, he is known for his ability to move on the field similar to Edmunds. A junior, Simpson saw his stats go down in 2022 with just 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. The year prior, Simpson was an animal, notching 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss.

Pre-draft, Simpson’s stock has been all over the first three rounds. A first rounder could be a bit of a reach, but not only do the Bills have a need, there are only a handful of prospects that fit the Edmunds mold. Simpson is one of them and the team knows that too. Buffalo had a formal meeting with Simpson at the 2023 combine.

In an added bonus, Kiper addresses a bit of the elephant in the room. The Bills front office always notes how they don’t want to “draft for need.” But Kiper makes the case that Buffalo is good enough to do just that.

Here’s Kiper’s full breakdown on Simpson:

I don’t love drafting strictly for need, but that’s exactly what great teams can do when they don’t have many holes. Buffalo let middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leave in free agency and this could be a selection to fill that void. Simpson is a really good three-down linebacker who has some coverage traits in the pass game and is a strong blitzer. He ran a blazing 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine at 235 pounds. Middle linebackers in today’s NFL must have smooth hips and range in coverage, and those are Simpson’s strengths.

Round 2, pick 59: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

With the likes of Stefon Diggs on their roster, the Bills don’t have a linebacker-like need at receiver. But when you have a passing offense led by Josh Allen at quarterback, stocking up is never a bad idea.

In Kiper’s mock, the Bills do just that with Downs. He’s an intriguing prospect as he likely will play in the slot in the NFL and not on the outside like some might want a draft pick to do in Buffalo’s offense.

However, since the prime years of Cole Beasley, the slot receiver position hasn’t seen a lot of production in Buffalo.

There are already some candidates to fill this role on the roster such as Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty. But there’s no reason the Bills can’t move pieces all around in a world where Downs is selected.

Here’s Kiper’s breakdown of Down to the Bills:

Downs caught 170 passes when lined up in the slot over the past two seasons. He knows how to get open. He’s a sudden receiver with precision in his routes. Gabe Davis never really put it all together to be the Bills’ No. 2 receiver last season, and time might be running out for him to do so. Downs could be an instant contributor for Buffalo.

