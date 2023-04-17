Hurts’ record-setting contract extension raises bar for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
The Eagles QB will only be the NFL's highest-paid player until the next guy reaches the front of the line. Dak Prescott is almost there. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
