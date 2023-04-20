2023 NFL draft big board: Top 150 prospects

In a few short days, the 2023 NFL draft will be live in Kansas City. It puts an end to months of evaluation of draft prospects and projections.

Figuring out where the players will wind up being drafted is a very different discipline than grading the players and coming up with a final ranking. Separating the two is critical.

With that said, here is my final 2023 NFL draft big board ranking of players.

This is my own board and does not represent the views or ratings of my Draft Wire colleagues in any way. It is not meant to project the draft order.

A bit about my process for ranking the players…

Film study is the basis for all grading, but there are other factors. I tend to value injuries more than most evaluators, especially repeated soft tissue injuries. Relative athleticism for the position matters, as does a player’s progression across the course of his career. Is there upside and is it coachably attainable?

In situations where the grades are effectively the same, I more highly rank the player I’m more confident in achieving his success.

1. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

2. Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

3. Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

4. Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

5. Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

6. Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

7. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

8. Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

9. O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

11. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

12. Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

13. Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

14. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

15. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

16. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

17. John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

18. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

19. Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

20. Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

21 to 30 overall

21. Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

22. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

23. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

24. Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

25. Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State

26. Steve Avila, OG, TCU

27. Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

28. Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

29. Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

30. Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

31 to 40 overall

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

31. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

32. Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

33. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

34. Jordan Addison, WR, USC

35. Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

36. Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

37. Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

38. Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

39. Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

40. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

41 to 50 overall

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

41. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

42. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE, Kansas State

43. Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

44. Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

45. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

46. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

47. Matthew Bergeron, OT, Syracuse

48. B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

49. Clark Phillips, CB, Utah

50. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

51 to 75 overall

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

51. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane

52. Tuli Tuipulotu, DL, USC

53. Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee

54. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

55. Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

56. D.J. Turner, CB, Michigan

57. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

58. Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

59. Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

60. Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami FL

61. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

62. Isaiah McGuire, EDGE, Missouri

63. Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

64. Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

65. Joe Tippman, OL, Wisconsin

66. Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

67. Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

68. Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan

69. Jaquelin Roy, DT, LSU

70. Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

71. Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

72. Jordan McFadden, OG, Clemson

73. Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

74. Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

75. Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

76 to 100

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

76. Yaya Diaby, EDGE, Louisville

77. Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, WR, Houston

78. Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

79. Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

80. Kei’Trel Clark, CB, Louisville

81. Own Pappoe, LB, Auburn

82. Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

83. Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

84. Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

85. Tucker Kraft, TE, South Dakota State

86. Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

87. Jayden Reed, WR/RS, Michigan State

88. Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

89. Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor

90. K.J. Henry, EDGE, Clemson

91. Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

92. Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

93. Luke Wypler, OL, Ohio State

94. Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

95. DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

96. Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

97. Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

98. Yasir Abdullah, OLB, Louisville

99. Karl Brooks, DL, Bowling Green

100. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

101 to 150

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

101. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

102. Gervon Dexter, DT, Florida

103. DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

104. Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

105. Mekhi Gardner, CB, LSU

106. Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

107. Zach Harrison, EDGE, Ohio State

108. Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

109. JL Skinner, S, Boise State

110. Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse

111. Nick Herbig, LB, Wisconsin

112. Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

113. Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC

114. Terrell Smith, CB, Minnesota

115. Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

116. Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

117. Chander Zavala, OG, North Carolina State

118. Wayna Morris, OL, Oklahoma

119. Daniel Scott, S, California

120. Ola Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

121. A.T. Perry, WR, Wake Forest

122. Henry To’o To’o, LB, Alabama

123. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

124. Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane

125. Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

126. Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

127. Chris Brown, RB, Illinois

128. Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

129. Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pittsburgh

130. Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State

131. Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

132. Blake Freeland, OT, BYU

133. Cam Jones, LB, Indiana

134. Keondre Coburn, DT, Texas

135. Anthony Bradford, OG, LSU

136. Jartvaius “Quan” Martin, S, Illinois

137. Jaren Hall, QB, BYU

138. Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

139. Cameron Young, DT, Mississippi State

140. Kyu Blu Kelly, CB, Stanford

141. Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina

142. Emil Ekiyor, OL, Alabama

143. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

144. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame

145. Nick Broeker, OL, Ole Miss

146. Josh Whyle, TE, Cincinnati

147. Byron Young, DT, Alabama

148. Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse

149. Mekhi Blackmon, CB, USC

150. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

