2023 NFL Draft: The best third-round picks

Alvin Kamara. Fred Warner. Cooper Kupp. Mark Andrews. Orlando Brown, Jr. Chris Godwin. Terry McLaurin. Trey Hendrickson. Kareem Hunt.

All players taken in the third rounds of their respective drafts over the last few years, and nearly all of them would be first-round (or early second-round) picks in any re-draft.

Maybe you came from a smaller school. Maybe you showed up at combine unready to back up your tape. Maybe you played at a position that has a decreased sense of value in the NFL today. Whatever the reason, just because the league doesn’t deem you worthy of anything more than a third-round selection doesn’t mean that you can’t transcend it with your play on the field.

Among the players selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft, here are the ones I believe most ready to do just that.

Philadelphia Eagles: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois (66th overall pick)

(Syndication: Lansing)

Denver Broncos: Drew Sanders, LB/EDGE, Arkansas (67th overall pick)

(Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

Detroit Lions: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee (68th overall pick)

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

Houston Texans: Nathaniel "Tank" Dell (69th overall pick)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

New York Giants: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (73rd overall pick)

(Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel)

Cleveland Browns: Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee (74th overall pick)

(Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports)

Indianapolis Colts: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina (79th overall pick)

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee Titans: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane (81st overall pick)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Denver Broncos: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa (83rd overall pick)

(Syndication: HawkCentral)

Miami Dolphins: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (84th overall pick)

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Los Angeles Chargers: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State (85th overall pick)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Baltimore Ravens: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson (86th overall pick)

(Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)

Story continues

San Francisco 49ers: Ji'Ayir Brown, S, Penn State

(Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)

Buffalo Bills; Dorian Williams, LB, Tulane (91st overall pick)

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Pittsburgh Steelers: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (93rd overall pick)

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Cleveland Browns: Siaki Ika, DT, Baylor (98th overall pick)

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire