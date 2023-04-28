2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Rounds 2 and 3

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks go in the top four — and then no more. There was also a late run on wide receivers, and a bunch more Georgia and Alabama players selected to the pros.
There are still plenty of top talents left on our big board. Here they are, with their spot in the top 100 rankings:
Young is either going to fail, and everyone will say the Panthers should have seen it coming because he didn't match the prototype. Or he'll dominate like he did at Alabama, and it will open doors for more QBs.