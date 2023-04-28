2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Rounds 2 and 3

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft saw three quarterbacks go in the top four — and then no more. There was also a late run on wide receivers, and a bunch more Georgia and Alabama players selected to the pros.

There are still plenty of top talents left on our big board. Here they are, with their spot in the top 100 rankings:

20. Georgia TE Darnell Washington (Junior, 6-7, 264 lbs)

24. Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton (Senior, 6-4, 309 lbs)

Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. figures to hear his name called on Friday at the NFL Draft. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

27. Georgia CB Kelee Ringo (R-Sophomore, 6-2, 207 lbs)

28. TCU C Steve Avila (R-Senior, 6-3 1/2, 332 lbs)

38. Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann (R-Junior, 6-6, 313 lbs)

44. Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron (Senior, 6-5, 318 lbs)

46. Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt (Junior, 6-0, 176 lbs)

47. Florida DT Gervon Dexter (Junior, 6-6, 310 lbs)

50. Iowa TE Sam LaPorta (Senior, 6-3, 245 lbs)

52. Northwestern EDGE Ade Adebawore (Senior, 6-2, 282 lbs)

Plenty of tight end talent is still available in the NFL Draft, including South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

58. TCU RB Kendre Miller (Junior, 5-11, 215 lbs)

61. Georgia S Christopher Smith (Senior, 5-11, 192 lbs)

62. Alabama S Jordan Battle (Senior, 6-1, 209 lbs)

64. Utah CB Clark Phillips (Junior, 5-9, 184 lbs)

65. Houston WR Tank Dell (R-Senior, 5-8, 165 lbs)

Houston's Tank Dell was a 2023 All-Juice Team selection. Will he be a Day 2 pick in the NFL Draft? (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

66. Baylor DL Siaki Ika (Senior, 6-3, 335 lbs)

68. Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman (R-Senior, 6-3, 213 lbs)

73. Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo (Senior, 6-2, 220 lbs)

75. Michigan C Olusegun Oluwatimi (Senior, 6-2 1/2, 309 lbs)

78. Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker (Senior, 6-5, 251 lbs)

80. Illinois CB Sydney Brown (Senior, 5-10, 211 lbs)

82. Auburn EDGE Derick Hall (Senior, 6-3, 254 lbs)

85. Clemson LB Trenton Simpson (Junior, 6-2, 235 lbs)

86. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (R-Senior, 6-3, 217 lbs)

87. Stanford QB Tanner McKee (R-Sophomore, 6-6, 231 lbs)

89. Texas RB Roschon Johnson (Senior, 6-0, 219 lbs)

93. Alabama DL Byron Young (Senior, 6-3, 292 lbs)

95. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o (Senior, 6-1, 227 lbs)

97. Oregon LB Noah Sewell (Junior, 6-1 1/2, 246 lbs)

99. LSU WR Kayshon Boutte (Junior, 5-11, 195 lbs)