2023 NFL draft: Best available prospects for Giants on Day 2

The 2023 NFL draft got off to a wild and unpredictable start on Thursday night and that continued throughout Round 1.

The New York Giants and general manager Joe Schoen pulled off a surprise of their own, trading up to No. 24 overall to select Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks.

With one major need now out of the way, Schoen and the Giants can readjust on Friday and tackle two more needs with their pair of Day 2 picks — No. 57 overall and No. 89 overall. And don’t be surprised if they move up again.

Here’s a look at the best available prospects remaining for the Giants in Round 2 and 3.

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

There was a late run on wide receivers in Round 1 but Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt was among those who got left behind. The 6-foot, 176-pound Hyatt would need to add some bulk at the NFL level but he has boom potential. Of course, he also has bust potential.

Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin

The Giants didn’t land their center on Thursday night but that was to be expected. Despite mock drafts routinely having two centers go in Round 1, none did and all remain available. That includes Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann, who some believe may actually be the best fit for the Giants.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Luke Musgrave is a tall, big-bodied target at tight end who has slipped after missing significant time last year due to injury. He’s got homerun potential and surprising speed for his size (6-foot-6, 253 pounds).

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

Arguably the best pure center in the NFL draft, John Michael Schmitz has to be near the top of the Giants’ big board on Day 2. He’s a plug-and-play starter who would help stabilize their offense line — something they desperately need given how the NFC East is building their defensive rosters.

Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Many may assume the Giants are done adding defensive tackles but the need stills exists beyond 2023. Keeanu Benton, who has a great last name, is a potential long-term option at the position that needs just a little development at the NFL level. He could become a full-time starter.

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Jack Campbell is an off-the-ball linebacker the Giants could pair with free agent acquisition Bobby Okereke. A two-time captain at Iowa, Campbell possesses a high football IQ and is a sure tackler. He’s smart, tough and dependable.

O'Cyrus Torrence, OL, Florida

The Giants insist they are happy with their depth at guard but if that’s all smoke and mirrors, O’Cyrus Torrence remains available. He’s a plug-and-play starter who can likely come in and have solid success as a rookie. He’s big, tall, strong, and is ahead of the game in terms of development.

Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Drew Sanders drew a pro comparison to Tremaine Edmunds and has the same sort of boom potential. He may not have a ton of experience as a starter, but he is uniquely talented and could play multiple roles in Wink Martindale’s defense. But he needs to shore up his tackling.

Tank Dell, WR, Houston

Tank Dell isn’t a true No. 1 wide receiver but as Joe Schoen has said, the Giants don’t necessarily need that in Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offense. What they want are guys who can create separation and represent a homerun threat — Dell offers both of those things.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Michael Mayer is arguably the best prospect still remaining in the draft, period. There had been some speculation the Giants would take him in Round 1 but he has slipped into the second and isn’t likely to slide much further. Despite the addition of Darren Waller, Mayer would provide top-end talent for quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense.

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

The Giants are reportedly high on Marvin Mims Jr. and more than any other player listed here, he’s the one worth watching. If he begins to slip further, Schoen could very well trade up to target him. Like the others, Mims is not necessarily a WR1 but instead, another inside guy who is able to create separation and help with spacing. He has the potential to become a reliable, long-term WR2 or WR3.

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU

BJ Ojulari, brother of Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, is a polished pass rusher with advanced knowledge of the pro game. He’ll need to add strength at the NFL level in order to round out his power game but he possesses a great bend and a burst good enough to speed past offensive tackles.

Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

The Giants may have landed a cornerback in Round 1 but they could still have their eyes on Brian Branch, who also plays safety. The need may not be quite as dire at this point, but Branch seems like the ideal fit for Martindale’s defense. His versatility would allow the Giants’ defensive coordinator to do all sorts of things.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Trenton Simpson is another off-the-ball linebacker the Giants could use. His major plus is that he excels in coverage (more so in man than zone), which has long been an Achilles heel of the Giants. He’s also got a ton of speed and athleticism, which will serve him well at the NFL level. He needs to be coached up a bit but the Giants have the right men in place for that job.

Others to keep an eye on

Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Steve Avila, IOL, TCU

Cody Mauch, IOL, North Dakota State

Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Marte Mapu, LB, Sacramento State

Kendre Miller, RB, TCU

Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire